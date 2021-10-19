WINFIELD – Rising to the top three of the best singles players in the state, Chapman sophomore Elysia Frieze made her mark Saturday in Winfield and set herself on the path for better things to come in her high school future.
Briggs entered as the regional champion from the El Dorado Regional including an unblemished record the year. She opened with a BYE as did the other three regional winners. In her first match Friday afternoon, Frieze met up with Pratt’s Bailey Jackson who had defeated Sarah Jones of Wamego in the opening round. Frieze won 6-0, 6-1 over Jackson to move to the quarterfinals.
In the next round, Frieze met a familiar opponent from NCKL foe Concordia as the Chapman ace, the NCKL champion, defeated Riley McMillan 6-0, 6-0. That set her up with a Saturday morning match with Breanna Quighley of Bishop Miege in the semis. Quigley ousted Riggs Kuhn of McPherson 6-2, 6-0 to advance her match with Frieze.
The semifinal match was one of the best in the tournament as the volley points went back and forth throughout the match. On this day, Quigley came out on top 6-4, 6-3 and propelled her to the championship match sending Frieze to the consolation set against Alejandra Gaitan Lleo of Circle. Frieze had defeated Lleo at her regional the week before.
Frieze prevailed again winning third place in Class 4A 6-4, 6-1.
In the championship match, the number one overall seed Ainzley Zulueta of Topeka Hayden defeated Quighley 6-2, 6-0 to take the gold medal. Tegan Stratton of Clay Center defeated Buhler’s Kacey Lehl 9-3 for fifth place while Kuhn bested Kami Reichenberger of Wellington 9-2 for seventh place. Ninth place went to McPherson’s Taylor Berger with Independence’s Callie Schlorholtz taking eleventh.
McPherson High School finished one-two in the state in doubles as the team of Huerta/Schneider defeated Dobson/Achilles 6-3, 6-1 in the championship.
Abilene sophomores Amara Johnson and Maddie Murray, making their first State Tournament appearance, dropped their opening match to Shultz/Farris of Parsons 61, 6-4 before facing Bertie/Kippenberger of Independence in a 9-2 setback.
McPherson won the team title followed by Wellington and Topeka-Hayden.
