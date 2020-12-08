The Abilene High School Cowboy freshman basketball team has opened the season with three wins over Friday and Saturday. Friday night, Abilene traveled to Lindsborg and defeated Smoky Valley 48-17. Saturday, the young Cowboys defeated Sacred Heart 39-34 and Silver Lake 48-17 at the high school. The freshmen Cowgirls are 2-1 after three games. The Cowgirls defeated Smoky Valley 15-10 on Friday and then got past Marysville 33-30 on Saturday before dropping a game 41-15 against Silver Lake at the freshman tournament at AHS gym. Pictured at left is Kyson Becker (40) and at right shooting is Brax Fisher (0).
Freshmen Cowboy basketball team opens 3-0 on the season
Ron Preston
