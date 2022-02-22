The Abilene Cowboys participated in the Regional Wrestling Tournament this past weekend here at Abilene. The Cowboys qualified four wrestlers for the State Tournament. Both Tucker Cell and Christopher McClanahan won individual championships in their weight classes. Braden Wilson finished in second place, losing a tough match in the regional final. Also qualifying and finishing in fourth place was senior Cooper Wuthnow.
Abilene State Qualifier Season Records:
Christopher McClanahan 25-6
Cooper Wuthnow 30-11
Tucker Cell 35-1
Braden Wilson 30-7
KSHSAA 4A Regional A Results for Abilene:
113
Myles Callahan (13-9) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Myles Callahan (Abilene) 13-9 won by fall over Takoda Hauck (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 6-27 (Fall 1:25)
Quarterfinal - Myles Callahan (Abilene) 13-9 won by fall over Jayden Deister (Buhler) 7-7 (Fall 1:07)
Semifinal - Hayden Kalivoda (Clay Center Community) 24-14 won by fall over Myles Callahan (Abilene) 13-9 (Fall 3:04)
Cons. Semi - Ashton Dooley (Concordia) 18-16 won by decision over Myles Callahan (Abilene) 13-9 (Dec 3-1)
120
Christopher McClanahan (25-6) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 25-6 won by fall over Addrick Nelson (Nickerson) 3-25 (Fall 0:15)
Quarterfinal - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 25-6 won by fall over Ayden Presson (Scott Community) 22-16 (Fall 2:49)
Semifinal - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 25-6 won by fall over DJ Knox (Goodland) 41-2 (Fall 6:44)
1st Place Match - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 25-6 won by decision over Aiden Cook (Colby) 17-6 (Dec 6-5)
126
Cooper Wuthnow (30-11) placed 4th and scored 10.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 30-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 30-11 won by decision over Octavio Gonzalez (Goodland) 36-10 (Dec 8-5)
Semifinal - Collin McDaniel (Scott Community) 36-6 won by decision over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 30-11 (Dec 5-0)
Cons. Semi - Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 30-11 won by major decision over Justice Gardner (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 24-5 (MD 8-0)
3rd Place Match - Treyton Pelnar (McPherson) 33-7 won by decision over Cooper Wuthnow (Abilene) 30-11 (Dec 1-0)
132
Tucker Cell (35-1) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 35-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 35-1 won by fall over Drew Sterrett (Concordia) 17-18 (Fall 0:49)
Semifinal - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 35-1 won by fall over Cruz Hershberger (Buhler) 27-13 (Fall 1:08)
1st Place Match - Tucker Cell (Abilene) 35-1 won by fall over Tucker Wark (Colby) 33-10 (Fall 1:34)
138
Javin Welsh (27-12) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 27-12 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Javin Welsh (Abilene) 27-12 won by fall over Aidan McKinney (St. George-Rock Creek) 29-14 (Fall 2:21)
Semifinal - Conner Lanning (Colby) 28-12 won by fall over Javin Welsh (Abilene) 27-12 (Fall 5:07)
Cons. Semi - Easton Swihart (Concordia) 22-15 won by injury default over Javin Welsh (Abilene) 27-12 (Inj. 0:00)
145
Braden Wilson (30-7) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 30-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 30-7 won by fall over Eli Shoup (St. George-Rock Creek) 27-13 (Fall 0:59)
Semifinal - Braden Wilson (Abilene) 30-7 won by decision over Thomas McIntyre (Wamego) 19-6 (Dec 1-0)
1st Place Match - Zach Rohrbough (Scott Community) 35-4 won by decision over Braden Wilson (Abilene) 30-7 (Dec 4-0)
152
Landon Taplin (17-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Landon Taplin (Abilene) 17-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Hayden Farley (McPherson) 24-12 won by decision over Landon Taplin (Abilene) 17-10 (Dec 5-3)
Cons. Round 2 - Cooper McCloy (Buhler) 27-11 won by decision over Landon Taplin (Abilene) 17-10 (Dec 8-4)
160
Eli Schubert (13-16) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Eli Schubert (Abilene) 13-16 won by fall over Eli Miller (Hesston) 7-24 (Fall 0:23)
Quarterfinal - Mason Hernandez (Goodland) 27-5 won by fall over Eli Schubert (Abilene) 13-16 (Fall 3:16)
Cons. Round 2 - Eli Schubert (Abilene) 13-16 won by fall over Cage Kelly (Nickerson) 6-24 (Fall 2:29)
Cons. Round 3 - Drew Brown (Wamego) 25-10 won by fall over Eli Schubert (Abilene) 13-16 (Fall 2:40)
170
Tristan Randles (18-21) place is unknown and scored 1.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Nathan Brown (Concordia) 33-8 won by fall over Tristan Randles (Abilene) 18-21 (Fall 2:24)
Cons. Round 1 - Tristan Randles (Abilene) 18-21 won by decision over Brody Oviatt (Wamego) 13-20 (Dec 6-0)
Cons. Round 2 - Maverick Spresser (Goodland) 17-9 won by fall over Tristan Randles (Abilene) 18-21 (Fall 0:46)
