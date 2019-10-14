Reflector-Chronicle sports
Four Abilene Cowgirls qualified to the Class 4A State Tennis Tournament at Winfield next weekend, leading to a second place overall finish in the Class 4A Regional Tournament held Saturday in Abilene.
Abi Lillard and Maddie Beswick fought through a couple tiebreakers to advance to the finals in doubles. They placed second to the No. 1 singles seed Payton DeMeyer and Alex Hutton of Buhler.
Lillard and Beswick take a 16-4 record into the state tournament to be held Friday and Saturday at the T.H. Vaugh Tennis Center, 1400 Mound Street, Winfield.
In singles, fourth seeded Shiann Olberding placed fourth while teammate Allie Cross, a seventh seed, won her way through the losers bracket to place fifth.
Olberding improved her overall record to 23-7 and Cross is 15-6, recording three regional victories.
Lillard and Beswick opened with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Chelsey Armbruster and Grace Mosher of Chapman.
Against Aubri Alexander and Caitlin Donahue of Wamego the Cowgirls won 7-6 with a tiebreaker going to 8-6 and qualified for state with a 6-2 score.
Lillard and Beswick advanced to the finals, winning another tiebreaker 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) over Ella Girton and Tegan Stratton of Clay Center.
Abilene lost to the top seeded DeMeyer and Hutton of Buhler 6-3, 6-2.
Olberding defeated Sarah Jones of Wamego 6-2, 6-0 and Gracie Dawes of Hesston 6-1, 6-0 to face the top seeded Halle Krehbiel of Hesston which she lost 0-6, 4-6.
Olberding placed fourth with a 1-6, 4-6 loss to third seeded Brittany Teufel of Buhler 1-6, 4-6.
Cross, the seventh seed, defeated Tiarra Martin of Chapman 6-0, 6-2 in the opener. Up against the No. 2 seed Frederick of Buhler, Cross lost 1-6, 1-6.
She followed with back-to-back wins, 6-0, 7-5, over Sophie Jones of Chapman and 6-0, 6-1 over Gracie Dawes of Hesston, the fifth seed.
Jones won her opener over Claire Wohler of Wamego.
Bella Sims and Maggie Gillispie, Abilene’s second doubles team, won their opening match against Alexia Boles and Megan Martin of Hesston 6-3, 7-6 (7-3). They lost to eventual doubles winners Payton DeMeyer and Alex Hutton of Buhler 0-6, 1-6.
Sims and Gillispie lost to Ciara Kearn and Macy McMillan of Concordia in another tiebreaker 3-6, 6-7(2-7). They finished the season 11-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.