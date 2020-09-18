BASEHOR – Former Abilene resident Carter Markley and his partner Gavin Denny of Piper finished third place in the two-day State Championship of the Jr. Kansas Bass Nation fishing series held recently held Bone Creek Lake.
Markley, a freshman at Basehor-Linwood High School, and Denny competed in four qualifying tournaments through 2019-2020. Those tournaments were held at Lacgyne Lake, Milford Lake, Melvern Lake and Wilson Lake.
Carter and Gavin finished seventh in the overall standings, which qualified them for the two-day state championship held at Bone Creek Lake. Besides the third place team finish, Markley took the second day Big Bass award with a four-pound large mouth bass. This was a great achievement for the team considering it was their first year of competition according to Randy Powell of Olathe who served as the boat captain.
Markley and Denny will be competing in the High School division for 2020-2021 season that starts on Sept. 27.
Carter is the son of Casey and Ashley Markley of Basehor, the grandson of Doug and Jody Markley and the great-grandson of Lawanda Markley of Abilene.
