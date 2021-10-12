The Kansas State High School Activities Association recently announced the district assignments for the 2022 – 2023 football seasons.
In Class 3A, Chapman High School will compete against Clearwater, Hesston, Wichita-Collegiate and Wichita Trinity in District 6 over the next two seasons.
Fellow North Central Kansas League foes Clay Center, Concordia and Marysville will be in District 5 and will be joined by Hiawatha and Rock Creek.
Other Class 3A districts will be:
District 1 – Baxter Springs, Columbus, Frontenac, Galena and Parsons.
District 2 – Burlington, Garnett-Anderson County, Girard, Iola and LaCygne-Prairie View.
District 3 – Baldwin, KC Bishop Ward, Osawatomie, Santa Fe Trail and Wellsville.
District 4 – Holton, Royal Valley, Meriden-jeff West, Perry Lecompton and Topeka-Hayden.
District 7 – Andale, Cheney, Smoky Valley, Nickerson and Pratt.
District 8 – Colby, Goodland, Hwolcomb, Hugoton and Scott Community.
In 8-Man football, several schools elected to step down to play 6-Man in the newest division of Kansas football.
This includes at least two of the Wheat State League members Centre-Lost Springs and Peabody Burns.
Herington and Solomon were assigned to District 4 in Division 1 along with Goessel, Little River, Moundridge and Pretty Prairie.
Rural Vista is in District 2 of 8-Man Division II and will face Canton Galva, Hutch-Central Christian, Langdon-Fairfield and Norwich.
The new 6-Man division will have four districts with Centre and Peabody-Burns assigned to District 1 including: Buffalo-Altoona Midway, Chetopa, LeRoy-Southern CoffeyCounty, Waverly and Wetmore.
