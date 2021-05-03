A beautiful sunny Saturday morning greeted nearly 400 runners as they came to Abilene for the running of the 2021 Eisenhower Marathon.
After a year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eisenhower Marathon was back in Abilene with a new director as Steve Cathey took the reigns from June DeWeese and the Viola Family after they created the event in 2003.
“We have nearly four-hundred registered today,” Cathey said Saturday morning before the races began. “That includes about 180 full marathon runners.”
After opening instructions from Cathey and the singing of the National Anthem, the runners were released to the course that wound southward from St. Andrews Catholic Church down Highway 15 into Browns Park and back again. Full Marathon runners sped over this course twice with a turn around back at the beginning in front of the church.
Six-time champion Daniel Craig of nearby Gypsum was the only returning champion registered before the race began. Craig, who held the course record, registered midweek.
First-time marathon runner Layton Werth made up ground after being third before the turn around to come from behind and capture his first ever marathon championship. The 24-year old runner from Quinter, KS had run 5K and 10K races before but chose the Eisenhower to make his marathon debut.
Werth set a new time of 2:34.48 as the mark to beat in future races. He was happy with his time, as his pre-race goal was to be under 2:40.00.
“I’d like to take some time to see how my body reacts to this, with it being my first ever marathon,” Werth said. “I’d also probably like to run some 5K and 10K throughout this summer and then make it to Boston sometime in the next two or three years. I ran collegiately at Fort Hays State on Cross Country and Track team. I ran from 2015 to 2019 at Hays.”
“The course was really nice today,” Werth said. “The first lap was great as it there was little wind and it was cool. It started warming up but luckily we got to the turn around before the south wind picked up. We had less than a mile in a tough wind so we were lucky.
The first three finishers were closely grouped together throughout most of the race and each finished roughly within a couple of minutes of each other on Saturday.
Adam Cordell, a first-time runner at the Eisenhower ran second at 2:35.29. Cordell from Cheyenne, WY led the race at the turn around. Craig, now 40, ran third at 2:37.28.
Running in her first marathon of the year, Angela Gerstenkorn, a 30-year old mother of two, crossed as the first female to finish at 3:16.41. Gerstenkorn of Wichita finished 13th overall two spots ahead of Wichita’s Merinda Self at 3:19.06.
Gerstenkorn had run one other marathon in her running career.
“The course is really nice,” she said. “There was a lot of help and great volunteers and going through the park was really nice. Getting the tail wind at the end was really pleasant. It was pretty flat and that was nice. Running in Wichita, we don’t have a lot of hills either and I don’t have much training on hills. I’ve done one other marathon and that was running in the Wichita Prairie Fire back in 2018.
Since then, Gerstenkorn had her second baby just six months ago and she got back into running as a form of fitness and stress reliever after finishing grad school.
Randy Paul of Colorado Springs won the half-marathon event. The 56-year-old runner from Colorado Springs, CO, finished ahead of Manhattan’s Eric Morin at 1:26.28. Mandy Zimmerman of Junction City was third with her time of 1:26.39.
In the 5K event, Joanna Whittit of Wichita won the event that drew over 75 runners on Saturday. Whittit finished at 22:15. Former Abilene resident Ben Geiger, now of Wamego, was second at 22:24.
Fifteen-year-old Ehren Carl was the leader of the pack to win the 10K at 40:00. The teenager from Colorado Springs finished ahead of Great Bend’s Brandon Schroeder at 41:48 and the nearly 70 10K runners.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.