Two rookie marathon runners won the Eisenhower Marathon Saturday morning in Abilene.
Layton Werth of Quinter, KS ran his first-ever marathon with a winning time of 2:34.48. Coming into the race not knowing what to expect, Werth had set a re-race goal to finish under 2:40.00, which he did.
Adam Cordell of Cheyenne, WY ran a close second at 2:35.29 and Daniel Craig of Gypsum was third at 2:37.28.
In the female leaders, Angela Gerstenkorn of Wichita crossed first with a time of 3:16.41. This was Gerstenkorn’s first ever marathon as well. The mother of two finished 13th overall and slightly ahead of Marinda Self at 3:19.06. Self is also from Wichita.
See complete story in Monday’s Reflector-Chronicle.
