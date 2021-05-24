BUHLER – Abilene High School is sending nine event qualifiers to the Class 4A State Track Meet Friday in Wichita highlighted by first place finishes from the Cowgirl 4x800M Relay and the 4x400M Relay teams.
Freshman Eden Bathurst anchored the Cowgirl 4x800m Relay team to gold with a time of 11:16.12. Abilene was running in third place when Bathurst got the baton for the final two laps. She picked up the pace, even though all they had to do was finish to qualify as there were only four teams, to bring Abilene to the front of pack. They finished ahead of Buhler, who finished at 11:21.25. McPherson and Clay Center also qualified in the event.
The pace for the Cowgirls (Bailey Rock, Samantha Stout, Chloe Rock and Bathurst) was slower because of only four teams as they ran 10:15.08 to win the NCKL meet a couple of weeks ago. Baldwin ran 10:10.30 to win the Class 4A Regional at Tonganoxie.
Junior Allie Cross ran a strong anchor leg for the Cowgirls in the 4x400m Relay as Abilene beat McPherson 4:14.60 to 4:15.95 for first place. Cross replaces Bathurst with the same runners from the 4x800 team. The Cowgirls were second to Marysville in the league meet when they ran 4:16.78 to the Bulldogs 4:09.65. Baldwin ran 4:15.45 to win at Tonganoxie on Friday and the Paola girls ran 4:11.64 to win its Regional.
Bathhurst began the meet with a strong second place finish in the girls 3200M Run to qualify behind Chapman’s Taylor Briggs. She also had a
PR in pole vault placing sixth for the Cowgirls.
Sophomore Amara Johnson battled for third place in high jump clearing 5-0. Ava Jones of Nickerson took the event clearing 5-02 while Chapman’s Sophia Cavanaugh was second at 5-02. Fourth place went to Concordia’s Chloe Conway to give the NCKL three out of the four qualifiers.
Senior Bailey Rock ran fourth place in 800M to earn a trip to State while Chloe Rock ran fourth in 400M to garner her first trip to the State Meet.
In boy’s competition, the 4x800m Relay team of Dayton Wuthnow, Tristone Cottone, Nathan Hartman and Grant Waite ran second at 8:44.02 just behind Buhler.
Individually, Waite placed fourth in 800M while junior Lucas DeDonder ran third in 200M. Freshman Judah Bowell-Armstrong placed third in 110m Hurdles.
Abilene had some really good performances from other members of their team as they set personal best times and distances but just missed qualifying.
Regional Track Individuals
(Top 6 for points; Top 4 for State)
Girls 3200M
Taylor Briggs, Chapman, 1st 11:25.81
Eden Bathurst, Abilene 2nd 12:26.37
Boys 3200M
Trevor Tovar, Abilene, 5th 11:11.55
Girls 100m Hurdles
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman 4th 16.29
Joy Clemence, Abilene 6th 16.63
Boys 110m Hurdles
Trevor Erickson, Chapman, 1st 15.54
Judah Bowell-Armstrong, Abilene, 3rd 16.08
Girls 4x800m Relay
Abilene (Bailey Rock, Samantha Stout, Chloe Rock, Eden Bathurst) 1st 15.54
Boys 4x800m Relay
Abilene (Dayton Wuthnow, Triston Cottone, Nathan Hartman, Grant Waite) 2nd 8:44.02
Boys 100M
Trevor Erickson, Chapman, 4th 11.29
Girls 1600M
Taylor Briggs, Chapman, 1st 5:06.55
Elyssa Frieze, Chapman, 2nd 5:24.80
Boys 1600M
Dayton Wuthnow, Abilene, 6th 4:59.13
Girls 4x100m Relay
Abilene (Allie Cross, Mia Johnson, Addison Hasenbank, Reagan Ditto) 6th 53,15
Boys 4x100m Relay
Chapman (Duncan Gay, Aiden Whitely, Trevor Mead, Jon Jenkins) 6th 45.42
Girls 400M
Chloe Rock, Abilene, 4th 1:02.66
Kimberly Remily, Chapman, 6th 1:05.66
Boys 400M
Eli Winder, Chapman, 1st 50.38
Girls 300m Hurdles
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 3rd 48.39
Shannon Anderson, Chapman, 4th 48.72
Joy Clemence, Abilene, 5th 49.88
Boys 300m Hurdles
Trevor Erickson, Chapman, 1st 40.17
Girls 800M
Elyssa frieze, Chapman, 1st 2:24.67
Bailey Rock, Abilene, 4th 2:34.46
Boys 800M
Grant Waite, Abilene, 4th 2:07.33
Triston Cottone, Abilene, 5th 2:08.11
Miqueas Mazo, Abilene, 6th 2:15.30
Girls 200M
Allie Cross, Abilene, 5th 27.22
Boys 200M
Lucas DeDonder, Abilene, 3rd 22.81
Girls 4x400m Relay
Abilene (Chloe Rock, Bailey Rock, Samantha Stout, Allie Cross) 1st, 4:14.60
Boys 4x400m Relay
Chapman (Trevor Erickson, Nick Anderson, Chris Sommer, Eli Winder) 2nd 3:32.91
Abilene (Triston Cottone, Nathan Hartman, Lucas deDonder, Grant Waite) 5th 3:37.29
Girls Shot Put
Macy Bliss, Chapman, 4th 34-10.75
Girls Discus
Macy Bliss, Chapman, 1st 109-10
Marie Meuli, Chapman, 2nd 108-04
Tanith Elliott, Chapman, 4th 102-11
Girls High Jump
Sophia Cavanaugh, Chapman, 2nd 5-02
Amara Johnson, Abilene, 3rd 5-00
Girls Long Jump
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 3rd 15-11.50
Sophia Cavanaugh, Chapman, 6th 15-05.50
Boys Long Jump
Eli Winder, Chapman, 4th 20-02.50
Caleb Burt, Abilene, 6th 19-09.75
Girls Javelin
Reonna Christiensen, Abilene, 6th 91-09
Boys Javelin
Jon Salmela-Jenkins, Chapman, 3rd 149-06
Aidan Pruente, Chapman, 4th 146-01
Girls Triple Jump
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 2nd 34-05.25
Sophia Cavanaugh, Chapman, 4th 33-07.50
Boys Triple Jump
Eli Winder, Chapman, 2nd 42-02.75
Girls Pole Vault
Eden Bathurst, Abilene, 6th 8-06
Team Scores:
Girls
Chapman 106, McPherson 100.5, Buhler 79.5, Ulysses 56, Abilene 50, Clay Center 48, Pratt 44, Concordia 36, Nickerson 35.
Boys
Buhler 175, McPherson 92, Chapman 66, Ulysses 52, Concordia 49, Abilene 33, Clay Center 32.5, Nickerson 32, Pratt 25.5
