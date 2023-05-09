CHAPMAN – The Chapman Fighting Irish bats came alive in a double header sweep of the St. Mary’s Bears on Friday.
Chapman won the opener 16 – 6 and then took the nightcap 13-3 for the series sweep.
Updated: May 9, 2023 @ 12:54 pm
Ben Griffis had the big stick in the opener going three for four with four RBI. Cooper Lewis had a pair of hits and drove in three. Chris Falls had two hits and an RBI while Jed Moody also had a pair of hits.
Chapman trailed on the scoreboard 6-3 going into the fifth inning when they blasted the Bears for 13 runs to win by ten run rule 16-6. Lewis earned the win in relief of Falls. Lewis allowed one hit in one inning after Falls had yielded six runs, one earned, on five hits through four innings of work. Chapman’s defense committed six errors behind Falls.
Chapman scored first in game two to lead 2-0 after the first inning. They added four runs in the third, two in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth to win 13-3.
Griffis, Cade Hanney and Naythan Hall all had homeruns in the victory. Lewis finished with three hits and an RBI. Avem Fisher, Hanney and Carson Hasenbank all had two hits for the Irish. Hanney ended with three RBI.
Griffis started on the hill for Chapman and allowed three earned runs on five hits over two and one thirds innings of work. He walked two and struck out three. Hanney earned the win in relief giving up one hit in three and two-thirds innings. He struck out three and walked two.
Chapman now 10-8 on the year hosts Wamego for the regular season finale.
