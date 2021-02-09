WAMEGO – The Chapman Fighting Irish wrestling team qualified three wrestlers at Saturday’s District 4 Tournament at Wamego.
Head coach Zach Lucas said it was a tough day for his team as they finished seventh as a team in what he believes could have been one of the toughest districts in the state. Clay Center took the team title followed by Concordia and Abilene. There were 12 teams at the event.
Sophomore Justin Wisner-McLane finished in second place in the 145-pound bracket finishing 2-1 with one pin. Senior Kyker Welling scored key wins to lock up fourth place in the 160-pound weight class. Sophomore Brayden Lexow rounds out the Chapman qualifiers after placing third at 220.
Chapman’s qualifiers now travel to Towanda-Circle High School Saturday afternoon to compete in the Class 4A Regional Tournament. The district 4 winners in each weight will match up against the district 3 qualifiers to see who advances to the sub-state tournament the following week.
“It has been a season full of ups and downs,” coach Lucas said. “But that’s just how it goes with wrestling. We will look ahead to our next matches and keep working on what we can do in order to put ourselves in great position to win.”
KSHSAA 4A District 4
Results for Chapman
113 - Ethan Diercks (2-10) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Sajen Kemling (Concordia) 19-4 won by fall over Ethan Diercks (Chapman) 2-10 (Fall 3:17)
• Cons. Round 1 - Ethan Diercks (Chapman) 2-10 received a bye () (Bye)
• Cons. Semi - Brock Burgess (McPherson) 11-11 won by fall over Ethan Diercks (Chapman) 2-10 (Fall 2:21)
• 5th Place Match - Morgan Brumfield (Clay Center Community) 11-9 won by decision over Ethan Diercks (Chapman) 2-10 (Dec 9-4)
120 - Travis Leasure (3-8) placed 5th and scored 5.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Christopher McClanahan (Abilene) 26-5 won by fall over Travis Leasure (Chapman) 3-8 (Fall 2:42)
• Cons. Round 1 - Travis Leasure (Chapman) 3-8 received a bye () (Bye)
• Cons. Semi - Spencer Bard (St. George-Rock Creek) 20-16 won by fall over Travis Leasure (Chapman) 3-8 (Fall 1:00)
• 5th Place Match - Travis Leasure (Chapman) 3-8 received a bye () (Bye)
145 - Justin Wisner-McLane (7-3) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 7-3 won by fall over Landon Vogts (McPherson) 5-22 (Fall 0:25)
• Semifinal - Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 7-3 won by decision over Talyn Pfizenmaier (Clay Center Community) 20-2 (Dec 7-6)
• 1st Place Match - Drew Brown (Wamego) 22-2 won by decision over Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 7-3 (Dec 4-2)
152 - Michael Shipman (8-6) placed 5th and scored 6.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Caleb Purvis (St. George-Rock Creek) 18-19 won by fall over Michael Shipman (Chapman) 8-6 (Fall 4:27)
• Cons. Round 1 - Michael Shipman (Chapman) 8-6 received a bye () (Bye)
• Cons. Semi - Gavin Richardson (McPherson) 14-15 won by fall over Michael Shipman (Chapman) 8-6 (Fall 1:50)
• 5th Place Match - Michael Shipman (Chapman) 8-6 won by major decision over Caleb Hanson (Concordia) 6-21 (MD 10-0)
160 - Kyler Welling (6-7) placed 4th and scored 12.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Kyler Welling (Chapman) 6-7 won by fall over Landon Thompson (McPherson) 6-14 (Fall 1:44)
• Semifinal - Brett Loader (Clay Center Community) 25-6 won by fall over Kyler Welling (Chapman) 6-7 (Fall 3:51)
• Cons. Semi - Kyler Welling (Chapman) 6-7 won by decision over Richard Zeller (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 5-14 (Dec 12-5)
• 3rd Place Match - Jake Meyer (Wamego) 14-11 won by major decision over Kyler Welling (Chapman) 6-7 (MD 11-0)
170 - Ryan Clark (4-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Devin Frantz (McPherson) 16-7 won by fall over Ryan Clark (Chapman) 4-7 (Fall 2:35)
• Cons. Round 1 - Logan Buechman (Abilene) 13-13 won by decision over Ryan Clark (Chapman) 4-7 (Dec 4-2)
182 - Ryan Hengemuhle (4-8) placed 6th and scored 6.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Tanner Luttig (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 14-3 won by fall over Ryan Hengemuhle (Chapman) 4-8 (Fall 1:31)
• Cons. Round 1 - Ryan Hengemuhle (Chapman) 4-8 won by fall over Gavin Hight (Abilene) 7-18 (Fall 1:54)
• Cons. Semi - Shawn Liddle (Clay Center Community) 15-9 won by fall over Ryan Hengemuhle (Chapman) 4-8 (Fall 0:29)
• 5th Place Match - Brendan Smith (St. George-Rock Creek) 21-17 won by fall over Ryan Hengemuhle (Chapman) 4-8 (Fall 2:35)
220 - Brayden Lexow (7-3) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Brayden Lexow (Chapman) 7-3 won by fall over Alex Grosland (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 4-11 (Fall 0:48)
• Semifinal - Dayton Bittle (St. George-Rock Creek) 23-10 won by decision over Brayden Lexow (Chapman) 7-3 (Dec 5-1)
• Cons. Semi - Brayden Lexow (Chapman) 7-3 won by decision over Ethan Holle (Wamego) 9-8 (Dec 5-0)
• 3rd Place Match - Brayden Lexow (Chapman) 7-3 won by fall over Alex Grosland (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 4-11 (Fall 0:10)
285 - Colt Sell (4-8) placed 5th and scored 7.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Leroy Bean (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 19-5 won by fall over Colt Sell (Chapman) 4-8 (Fall 3:57)
• Cons. Round 1 - Colt Sell (Chapman) 4-8 received a bye () (Bye)
• Cons. Semi - Ty Griffin (St. George-Rock Creek) 16-9 won by fall over Colt Sell (Chapman) 4-8 (Fall 1:00)
• 5th Place Match - Colt Sell (Chapman) 4-8 won by fall over Conner McVicker (McPherson) 5-18 (Fall 2:12)
