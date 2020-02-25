CONCORDIA – Chapman senior Zach Ferris is the defending Class 4A state runner up at 220 pounds after reaching the podium last year. Ferris repeated as Regional Champion on Saturday and he will represent the Irish in Salina.
This is Zach’s second trip to State in wrestling after winning the Regional this past weekend. Ferris is a three-sport athlete for the Fighting Irish as he competed in football and baseball besides wrestling. He earned All-State recognition this past season in Class 3A football for the Irish.
But wrestling is his love.
In fact Zach will be attending Cloud County Community College on a wrestling scholarship in the Fall.
This year Zach dreams of reaching the top step of the podium after finishing second a year ago. He enters Friday’s Class 4A State Meet with a 36-1 record and the overall number one seed in the tournament.
Ferris won his opening matches at Concordia with his signature win by Major Decision. He had gone after the Chapman High School record in that category this year and established new marks.
“I kind of went after some high school records this year,” Ferris said Saturday. “I went after records that would take the most of the match. I broke Tech Falls and am about to break Major Decisions. Endurance really helps me, I guess.”
Ferris opened with a 13-0 Major Decision win over Wamego’s Ethan Holle and then won 9-0, another Major Decision win, over Scott City sophomore Alonzo Frances to reach the semis. Ferris won his last two matches of the meet by pin. He took care Rowdy Farr of Colby in the semi-finals and then won his weight class with a late pin over NCKL foe Jack Lott of Marysville.
Chapman freshman Justin Wisner-McLane also qualified for the State Tournament with a third place finish at 145. Wisner-McLane went 4-1 for the Irish to earn the third place medal
KSHSAA 4A Regional @ Concordia Results for Chapman
145 - Justin Wisner-McLane (25-7) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 25-7 received a bye () (Bye)
• Quarterfinal - Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 25-7 won by fall over Braunson Golden (Lindsborg-Smoky Valley) 15-8 (Fall 0:26)
• Semifinal - Justus McDaniel (Scott Community) 31-1 won by decision over Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 25-7 (Dec 7-0)
• Cons. Semi - Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 25-7 won by fall over Eastan Hake (Concordia ) 17-14 (Fall 0:37)
• 3rd Place Match - Justin Wisner-McLane (Chapman) 25-7 won by decision over Isaak Meyer (Wamego) 22-10 (Dec 8-5)
220 - Zachery Ferris (36-1) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 36-1 won by major decision over Ethan Holle (Wamego) 9-20 (MD 13-0)
• Quarterfinal - Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 36-1 won by major decision over Alonso Frances (Scott Community) 14-16 (MD 9-0)
• Semifinal - Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 36-1 won by fall over Rowdy Farr (Colby) 33-10 (Fall 2:31)
• 1st Place Match - Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 36-1 won by fall over Jack Lott (Marysville) 34-7 (Fall 3:35)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.