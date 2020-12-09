TOPEKA – Following the KSHSAA Board of Appeal referral, the KSHSAA Board of Directors met Tuesday afternoon to consider schools allowing spectators for the 2020-2021 winter Sports activities. By a 54-24 vote, the board agreed to begin allowing parents or guardians of participants at sporting events beginning Thursday, Dec. 10.
Local schools must follow the decisions of their school board and local county health official in determining the amount of spectators to be allowed in a mass gathering.
The KSHSAA ruling only gives the local entity the authority to allow up to two tickets per student participant. It does not mean that the school must allow local or guest fans to attend.
Locally, spectators must abide by the mask ordinance of wearing a mask at all times while in the school and to follow social distancing guidelines while seated in the stands.
Spectators are asked to not congregate in groups but to leave the facility upon completition of the competition.
The three and one-half hour Zoom call included much discussion on the number of spectators, the make up of that group and when to start allowing fans back in attendance.
In order to keep the games proceeding on schedule, spectators need to abide by local guidelines and restrictions. The vote by the KSHSAA board does not automatically guarantee parents the right to attendance. Some events, like wrestling tournaments, may have restrictions where no fans will be allowed so that COVID protocols can be followed for the athletes.
Each school and league may also decide to not allow visiting fans depending on the school’s current COVID situation.
Follow the rules, wear a mask, social distance and enjoy the opportunity you may get to watch your child play the sports they love.
