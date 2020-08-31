Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.