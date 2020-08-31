SOLOMON – The Solomon Lady Gorilla volleyball team will lean on the seven upperclassmen for experience and leadership as they begin the 2020 season.
Head coach Micala Anderson starts her fifth season at the helm of the Solomon program with an 87-60 mark.
“Our seven upperclassmen all have varsity experience,” Anderson said. “Our senior class are amazing leaders and are very knowledge about the game. We also have some underclassmen who have really improved over our break.”
Anderson will look for seniors Elizabeth Ledet, Emma Seidl and Rachel Hagen to provide the leadership for the team this season. Ledet, 5-7, returns as middle hitter and had 157 kills a year ago. She also served up 37 aces. Seidl, 5-9, returns at outside hitter or can slide into the middle as she had 220 kills, 46 aces and 240 digs last season. Hagen, 5-4, is back at setter. She provided 252 good sets and 36 aces on serve in 2019.
Solomon will also look to junior Kamryn Kugler, 5-4, to play at outside hitter or middle as she returns after having 104 kills a year ago.
“We are excited to see our players play at a higher level this year,” Anderson said. “We have a learning curve but once we get there, our combination of players this year is exciting. We have some inconsistencies in our game that we are working on and are weaknesses for us, but this year our experience and leadership from our players makes for a season to look forward to.”
Solomon was scheduled to open the season at Peabody for tournament action. They are off to Bennington for Tuesday versus Sacred Heart and Bennington.
2020 Solomon Volleyball Schedule
Aug. 29 at Peabody Tourney
Sept. 1 at Bennington Triangular
Sept. 1 Solomon Quad
Sept. 12 Solomon Tourney
Sept. 15 vs. Herington
Sept. 22 at Peabody Quad
Sept. 29 at Elyria Christian
Oct. 1 Solomon Tri – angular
Oct. 3 at Canton-Galva Tourney
Oct. 6 at Herington Quad
Oct. 13 at Bennington
Oct. 17 WSL at Little River
Oct. 20 at Regional - TBD
Oct. 24 at Sub-State - TBD
