Abilene High School Volleyball Team 2023

Front row from left: Manager Hannah Walter, Jentree McGivney, Callie Powell, Samantha Stout, Zoey Debenham, Claira Dannefer, Blair Adams. 2nd row: Manager Addi McVan,  Brooklyn Haaga, Tailyn Needham, Reese McCullough, Kambree Bryson, Renatta Heintz, Maddy Reiff, Emilee Ediger, Morgan Simmons. 3rd Row: Head coach Jade Koch, Annie Waite, Lulu Bowell, Riley Goodale, KaiLee Crane, Makenna Stover, Rylee Miller, Aleena Watson, Caitlyn Webb, Ciara Edwards, coach Ashley Riekeman, coach Dorian Bryson. Back row: Kit Barbieri, Hope Dannefer, Josie Keener, Bentley Strickland, Lola Rock, Timber Taylor, Sloan McCullough, Rhyan West and Selena McCurter.

 By Brad Anderson

With any new season, expectations and goals are set high. For the Abilene Cowgirls 2023 volleyball team there’s a legitimate reason.   

The Cowgirls will return eight varsity players who have had key roles in the teams recent success.  Several of the players have spent countless hours playing and training all year long for this upcoming school season.  

 

