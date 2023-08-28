With any new season, expectations and goals are set high. For the Abilene Cowgirls 2023 volleyball team there’s a legitimate reason.
The Cowgirls will return eight varsity players who have had key roles in the teams recent success. Several of the players have spent countless hours playing and training all year long for this upcoming school season.
Comments by head coach Jade Koch:
“We have a veteran team returning as we only lost two seniors last year, Tessa Bender and Chloe Rock. Although losing two is much better than losing four starters the year before, so much of our success last season can be attributed to Tessa’s and Chloe’s contributions. Chloe was an aggressive server and a strong outside and Tessa was an all-league Libero and was all-state honorable mention. They both had an electric presence on the court and carried a lot of strong energy.”
“We have eight returners who all either started or saw significant time on the varsity court last season: Sammy Stout, Callie Powell, Claira Dannefer, Jentree McGivney, Blair Adams, Renatta Heintz, Kambree Bryson, and Reese McCullough. Senior, Zoey Debenham played varsity during summer league, and made some great contributions as well.”
Varsity player breakdowns:
Sammy Stout (senior) is not only an incredible athlete, but she also has an unmatched work ethic and has the ability to lead the team by example. The setter is the quarterback on the volleyball court, but they don’t receive the respect or praise! She runs our offense and enables our incredible hitters to get kills by placing the ball in the perfect position for success. She is coachable and always striving to be better. She finished the 2022 season with 586 Sets Assists: 7 per set (3rd in league) 179 digs, 2.1 per set, 19 aces, and 12 kills,
Claira Dannefer (senior) is responsible for the majority of dynamic momentum shifts that allowed the team to get back into matches when down. Her speed and athleticism make her a beast on the net. She led the team in blocks, kills, and hitting efficiency. She is dynamic on the front row and dynamic on the bench where she stays engaged with her teammates and helps communicate holes on the floor to make everybody find success.
1st in league hitting efficiency: .277
*234 kills (1st on team, 4th in league)
*67 blocks: 1st on team, 3rd in league
*15 assists and 39 digs
*1st Team All-league 2022
Callie Powell (senior) has already committed to playing at KWU after graduation. She is versatile and has played every position on the floor. She has a team-first mindset and makes big plays when we need them. *Scored most points serving (179), 34 aces (2nd team, 6th in league)
*225 kills (2nd on team), 7th in league
*7th in league hitting efficiency: .182, 2nd on team)
*27 blocks, 83 assists, 222 digs
*All-League Honorable Mention
Renatta Heintz (junior) is a competitor and wants to win. She is small, but she is strong and mighty. Her vertical enables her to play like a tall girl. She is also versatile and can play all positions. Played in all 86 sets: 25 aces, 162 kills (3rd on team and 15th in league), 278 serve receptions (93% accuracy), 29 blocks, 28 assists, 203 digs. *11th in league: hitting efficiency (3rd on team: .162)
Kambree Bryson (junior) is focus, determined, and versatile. Not only is she a consistent hitter on the front row, but she is also one of the stronger defensive players on the back row. She is proactive and reads the court well. Played in 35/38 Games
25 aces, 91 kills, 41 blocks (2nd on team, 10th in league), 11 assists, 219 digs
Jentree McGivney (senior) is always positive and always has a smile on her face. She works hard and never complains and brings great energy to the court. She played in 14/38 matches and contributed 31 digs and 59 serve receptions with 97 percent accuracy.
Blair Adams (senior)works hard and is a great team player. She is positive, confident, and was an impact player for the JV squad last season. She played in 17/38 varsity matches and had 19 kills, 5 blocks, and 14 digs.
Reese McCullough (junior) is hard-working and a team player. She played in 31/38 games and earned 75 digs.
“A common trend with the girls I mentioned is hard-working, team player, competitive, and great energy,” coach Koch said. “This is one of the reasons why these girls have found so much success.
Our Varsity team finished 21-17 last season. We finished 3rd in league with a 5-5 record. The five losses consisted of 2 from Clay, 1 from Chapman, 1 from Marysville, and 1 from Concordia. As a team we were too inconsistent last season, and that cost us many matches. By the end of the season, the girls were playing more as a team and were finishing matches. I noticed a significant decline in inconsistent play during our summer league matches this year. Our last match of the season is going to be what drives and motivates us this year. We took Andale (2021 state champions) to a 29-31 finish in set 1 only to turn around and lose 8-25 in set two. They know they can come and compete with the best, but it is going to take grit, determination, perseverance, consistency and accountability to finish the match and to beat the best.”
“The JV was 21-7 a year ago, and the C team was 7-19,” the coach added. “In our varsity tournament held over the summer, our varsity team finished 2nd only losing to Beloit who went undefeated. Our JV team competed in the tournament and finished 6-16. We had a great turn out over the summer and the incoming freshman class brings a lot of athleticism and competitiveness. I am confident all three of our squads will find much success this season.”
Cowgirl Volleyball
Aug. 29 JV, C, Abilene
Aug. 31V - Abilene
Sept. 2C at Salina South
Sept. 5 at Clay Center
Sept. 9 at SE of Saline
Sept. 9 at Rossville
Sept. 16 C at Rock Creek
Sept. 18C at Chapman
Sept. 21 at Wamego
Sept. 26at Marysville
Sept. 28 at Hays
Sept. 30JV, C Abilene
Oct. 3 at Concordia
Oct. 7at Council Grove
Oct. 7 JV at Marion
Oct. 9JV at Sacred Heart
Oct. 10 Chapman
Oct. 14 Abilene Tourney
Oct. 21 at Sub-State TBD
Oct. 27-28 at State TBD
