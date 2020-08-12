As the work intensifies and the calendar shrinks, the renovation at Abilene’s Cowboy Stadium has started to draw an endless flow of traffic around the perimeter to watch the construction progress.
A majority of Mammoth Sports Construction Company crews are now in Abilene working diligently on getting Paul Dennis Field ready for the first home football game scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11. The Cowboys are slated to take on NCKL league foe Concordia Panthers in the second game of the 2020 season.
For the past couple of week, workers have been removing the grass playing surface and hauling in sand and rock that will be crushed as one part of the base of the new covered playing field. Reportedly, three and one-half of the four crews Mammoth employs are busy working in Abilene.
Weekly meetings between Abilene officials and Mammoth Construction foremen began last Friday morning as critical project dates were established for the playing surface or the field. A date of Aug. 20 has been established for big rock to be in and two days later the finish rock and final roll should occur.
The turf crew is expected to begin around Monday, August 24. Reportedly there will be about 16 semi-trailers needed to haul the ‘carpet’ to the field.
“With everything happening now, and we knew going into it that the entire project would not be complete by the beginning of this football season, it is going to be an ‘excuse our mess’ football season,” board President Kyle Becker said. “We will have the field, the bleachers, the video board and the new lights ready but the track and the new buildings will be later.”
Bleachers,
scoreboard, lights
While work progresses on the playing surface, steady progress is happening in other areas of the complex. Visitor bleachers have been taken apart to be reset back from the track a few feet. New footings will be poured and then two sections of bleachers will be rebuilt.
The timeline for the visitor’s side calls for erection to begin later this week so that construction can begin on the home team side by Aug. 21. New footings for the Abilene bleachers and press box were being dug on Tuesday.
New LED lighting is slated to be installed, beginning Friday.
A huge new video board was being erected yesterday at the far south end of the complex. This video board will allow the Cowboys to show all kinds of school related video and messages along with the typical football scoreboard information. This video board will also be able to be used during track meets, as event finalists will be able to be listed.
Finally, a new curbside fence around the outside of the complex should begin around Sept. 1.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.