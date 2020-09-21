Chapman senior quarterback Trevor Erickson showed why he is seen as one of the top prep athletes in the state of Kansas Friday night as he rushed for 183 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Irish defeated the Abilene Cowboys 46-0 for the third straight year.
Erickson, 6-1, 185, also threw a touchdown in the win over Abilene during the Cowboys Homecoming and Senior Recognition festivities. He punched in the first score of the game from two yards out in the first period and then added a pair of 41-yard scoring runs in the contest. The talented athlete also returned a 78-yard punt early in the second quarter as the Irish rolled to their second win of the season.
In the crazy year of 2020, both football coaches had to make adjustments to their individual lineups to find available players to play in the contest.
“I am so happy for Trevor,” Chapman head coach Kurt Webster said. “He is such a great kid and he works really hard. I am really proud of the entire squad. They are good people and they are playing their hearts out right now.”
Abilene head coach Brad Nicks called on sophomore Jensen Woodworth to take his first varsity snaps under center against the Irish. The young quarterback stepped in to the Cowboy lineup and handed the ball off 21 times to senior running back J’Angelo Herbert. Herbert grinded out 71 yards for the Cowboys and nearly broke away for two possible scoring opportunities for Abilene. Herbert took the first 10 carries in a row for the Cowboy offense.
“It’s next man up time,” Nicks said. “That’s how we are going to build this program. The Erickson kid is phenomenal and we knew it. He was great tonight. We weren’t supposed to kick to him. We gave up a punt return. We were really focused on trying to stop him and we had some missed tackles. They are good at what they do. Credit coach Webster and his staff for getting the ball in his hands and letting him do what he does. ”
Chapman took advantage of a Cowboy fumble early in the first quarter and seven plays later, Erickson rumbled in from two yards out to give the Irish an early 6-0 lead.
The opening play of the second period saw Erickson hand off to senior Lawrence Smith for a seven yard scoring run. Smith ran the two-point conversion and Chapman led 14-0 early in the period. On the second possession of the period, Erickson took an Abilene punt 78 yards up the Cowboy sideline for the Irish’s third touchdown of the game.
It didn’t take Chapman long to score again as sophomore Nick Anderson picked off a Cowboy pass attempt and returned it to midfield. Erickson found his favorite target of the season junior Camden Liebau open behind the Cowboy secondary for a 49-yard scoring strike and a 26-0 lead.
Abilene junior Stewart Scott gave the Cowboys a much needed first down lift with a 17 yard sweep around the end to continue an Abilene drive.
Erickson took the third Cowboy punt from his own 22 yard line on a drive that included a 15 yard run and his 20 yard complete to Liebau to the Cowboy 41-yard line. With 1:10 showing on the clock, Erickson took off, breaking tackles along the way for a 41 yard jaunt that gave the Irish a 33-0 lead following a Jon Jenkins kick.
Abilene’s defense came out of the locker room following intermission and played inspired defense in the second half, especially the third quarter. Key tackles by Herbert and senior Devin Fouliard followed by a Grant Heintz tackle for loss on an Irish runner slowed down the Chapman scoring machine. Abilene defensive back Cooper Wildey made some timely pass breakups and he led his team with 13 tackles during the game.
“I challenged the kids again to just go hard,” Nicks said of his defense. “I feel like in the first half they were more physical than us. I thought that was unfortunate that we didn’t come out and play more physical. We talked about that at half time and I challenged them. I am proud of these kids. Everyday I am proud of these kids for coming out here and busting their tails off. They came out in the second half a lot better.”
Erickson did find the end zone one more time in the contest, as he took off on his second 41-yard scoring run late in the third period. That score gave the Irish a 39-0 lead headed to the fourth period.
Chapman senior running back Kyler Welling carried the ball seven straight plays to open the fourth quarter and he plunged into the end zone for the final points of the night and following Jenkins kick, Chapman led 46-0.
Chapman improves to 2-1 and begins Class 3A district play next week traveling to Marysville. Abilene (0-3) will host Christ Prep Academy of Olathe (2-1) who was 42-12 winners over Royal Valley. This game was originally planned for Saturday in Olathe but was moved to Abilene on Friday night because of football field availability.
“I am excited for the opportunity to play and to play at home on this great facility,” Nicks said. “Obviously they will be a really good team. Being able to play Friday night instead of Saturday afternoon is really nice, too. Hopefully we come out and get win number one.”
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
Chapman 46, Abilene 0
Chapman 6 27 6 7 – 46
Abilene 0 0 0 0 – 0
First Quarter:
C – Erickson 2 run. Kick failed.
Second Quarter:
C – Smith 7 run. Smith run.
C – Erickson 78 return of punt. Kick failed.
C – Liebau 49 pass from Erickson. Kick failed.
C – Erickson 41 run. Jenkins kick.
Third Quarter:
C – Erickson 41 run. Kick failed.
Fourth Quarter:
C – Welling 1 run. Jenkins
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.