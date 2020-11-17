Cowboys land three on Honorable Mention
Chapman senior Trevor Erickson finished his final season on the Fighting Irish football team by leading his team to a 4-3 season during the crazy COVID-19 year in 2020.
Erickson was named the North Central Kansas League All-League quarterback by the league coaches recently. The 6-3 dual threat quarterback was one of three Chapman players to be honored with first team selections.
Junior Colt Sell joins Erickson as they were both recognized on both the offensive and defensive All-League teams. Sell doubled on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball while Erickson made first team defensive back.
Irish junior Tate Milton was one of four linebackers to be named to the first team defense. Junior Torin Cavanaugh earned Honorable Mention offensive line while fellow junior Camden Liebau earned the same honor as a wide receiver. Cavanaugh also earned Honorable Mention along the defensive line as well.
Abilene, which finished the season 0-6 under first year head coach Brad Nicks, went 0-4 in conference play. League coaches recognized the individual play of seniors Robbie Keener and J’Angelo Herbert as well as junior Kaleb Becker as they were all named Honorable Mention.
Herbert finished the season for the Cowboys with 267 yards as the leading rusher. Becker started at quarterback for Abilene and had 38 yards rushing and one score. On defense, Keener led the Cowboys in tackles with 58 stops while Becker had five solo tackles and an interception.
As a passer, Becker went 10 of 45 for 165 yards and a touchdown.
Keener earned recognition on both the offensive line and at linebacker while Herbert made the list at running back. Becker was awarded recognition for his play in the defensive secondary.
Concordia finished with the leagues best record at 4-1 while Wamego was second at 3-1. Concordia had four first team offensive awards and three on the first team defense. The Panthers also had four named Honorable Mention.
North Central
Kansas League Football
Concordia 4-1 5-4
Wamego 3-1 6-5
Marysville 2-1 4-5
Chapman 1-2 4-3
Clay Center 2-3 4-5
Abilene 0-4 0-6
2020 NCKL
All-League
1st Team Offense
Offensive Line
Colt Sell, 11, Chapman; Kale Hauserman, 12, Clay Center; Dalton Owen, 11, Concordia; Connor Halbert, 12, Marysville; Titus Tuiasosopo, 12, Wamego.
Quarterback
Trevor Erickson, 12, Chapman
Running Back
Logan Mullin, 12, Clay Center; Hunter Schroeder, 12, Concordia; Keyan Miller, 11, Concordia.
Receiver
Caden Brineger, 12, Marysville; Hagan Johnson, 10, Wamego.
At Large
Wyatt Trost, 12, Concordia
1st Team Defense
Defensive Line
Colt Sell, 11, Chapman; Kale Hauserman, 12, Clay Center; Jack Lott, 12, Marysville; Alex Stutzman, 12, Wamego.
Linebacker
Tate Milton, 11, Chapman; Hunter Schroeder, 12, Concordia; Gabe Ketter, 12, Marysville; Riley Eveland, 12, Wamego.
Secondary
Trevor Erickson, 12, Chapman; Lane Musselman, 11, Clay Center; Cav Carlgren, 11, Concordia; Gavin Pieschl, 12, Marysville.
1st Team Special Teams
Kicker
Easton Atwood, 12, Concordia
Punter
Peyton Smith, 10, Marysville
Honorable Mention Offense
Offensive Line
Robbie Keener, 12, Abilene; Torin Cavanaugh, 11, Chapman; Tilman Hartner, 12, Clay Center; Shelby Giersch, 11, Concordia; Ethan Holle, 11, Wamego.
Quarterback
Blake Frederick, 12, Clay Center; Hayden Oviatt, 10, Wamego.
Running Back
J’Angelo Herbert, 12, Abilene
Receiver
Camden Liebau, 11, Chapman; Dylan Thoman, 12, Concordia; Aidan Poore, 11, Concordia; Jacob Johnson, 12, Wamego.
Honorable Mention Defense
Defensive Line
Torin Cavanaugh, 11, Chapman; Jon Haggard, 12, Marysville.
Linebacker
Robbie Keener, 12, Abilene; Wyatt Trost, 12, Concordia; Jackson Rader, 12, Marysville; Ryan Erickson, 12, Wamego.
Secondary
Kaleb Becker, 11, Abilene; Ben Kirkland, 12, Marysville; Taylor Beck, 12, Wamego.
