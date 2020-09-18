Chapman senior quarterback Trevor Erickson showed why he is one of the top players in the state of Kansas Friday night as he led the Fighting Irish to a 46-0 win over the Abilene Cowboys in Abilene.
Homecoming for the Cowboys in 2020 was anything but special, as they had to reshuffle some lineups and play with the players that were available to play on Friday night. Student athletes from both teams were not available to their coaches or team on this night.
Erickson pushed across Chapman’s first score of the game with a two-yard dive into the north end zone with 5:57 showing on the clock.
Sophomore Jensen Woodworth answered the call at quarterback for the Cowboys on this night and he used his workhorse running back senior J’Angelo Herbert to carry the load for the Cowboys. Herbert carried the ball 10 straight times for the Abilene offense.
The Irish’s Lawrence Smith took the first handoff of the second quarter in for Chapman’s second score of the game and then ran the two-point conversion for a quick 14-0 lead.
The Cowboys made the mistake of kicking the ball towards Erickson and he returned the kick nearly the length of the field for Chapman’s second score within four minutes.
The Irish picked off an errant Cowboy pass and turned that into a 1st half score as well as Erickson busting loose on a 41 yard run just before the half that gave Chapman a 33-0 lead at intermission.
The Cowboys played inspired defense to begin the second half and held the Irish to one score, Erickson’s second 41-yard run of the night.
With a running clock in the fourth quarter the Irish fed the ball to senior Kyler Welling so he could get in the action. Welling ran the ball seven straight carries and scored the final points of the contest from the one-yard line with 8:32 remaining.
The Irish improves to 2-1 while the Cowboys fall to 0-3. Chapman travels to Marysville next for their first Class 3A district game and the Cowboys will host Christ Prep Academy out of Olathe.
