SABETHA – Returning for his second season as the starting quarterback for the Chapman Fighting Irish football team, senior Trevor Erickson undoubtedly had the best game of his life as he scored five touchdowns leading his team to a thrilling 34-29 win over Sabetha on the road Friday night.
Erickson rushed for four scores and returned a kickoff for 80 yards and a score as the Irish opened the 2020 season with an impressive road victory.
Chapman rushed for 166 yards against the Blue Jays with Erickson accounting for 125 of the total on 20 carries. Junior Eli Riegel gained 20 yards on six carries and four other ball carriers accounted for 21 yards on the ground.
Erickson completed eight of 11 passes for 135 yards and was intercepted once. Junior Cam Liebau was the favorite target with four receptions for 63 yards. Senior Jon Jenkins had three catches for 36 and senior Lawrence Smith had a 20-yard reception.
Defensively for the Irish, Erickson led his team with 18 tackles and sophomore Nick Anderson added 11. Junior Tate Milton finished with nine stops and Jenkins and senior Ryan Hengemuhle totaled eight stops each. Junior Colt Sell had two tackles for losses. Liebau picked off the Sabetha quarterback twice and returned it for 14 yards.
Chapman (1-0) will host Holton, who were 15-13 winners over Leoti-Wichita County in week one, this Friday.
