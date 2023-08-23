CHAPMAN – Chapman High School senior Elyssa Frieze is back for final try at claiming a state championship in girls’ tennis for the Chapman Fighting Irish. Frieze heads a list of three Class 4A state qualifiers that return this year.
Seventh year head coach Christal Ade lists Frieze, senior Tanith Elliott and sophomore Avery Baer as team leaders but she said the team is strong throughout the lineup and have the potential to be contenders in every meet they enter.
“Elyssa will play number one singles for the Lady Irish and returns after placing second in Class 4A at state,” Ade said. “She has been a dominate force in tennis her entire career and this year will be no different. Having placed fifth, third and second in previous State Tournaments, Elyssa has set her eye on that first place championship.”
“Tanith comes off an exciting junior year in which she played doubles with Grace Merritt who graduated last spring,” Ade said. “Tanith is a true competitor and always give 100 percent. She will return to number one doubles with a partner to be determined and hopefully find herself back in the State Tournament.”
“Avery may return to singles this year, but might try her hand at doubles, as well,” Ade said. “She is versatile and athletic enough to adapt her game to whatever the situation calls for. Avery came on strong at the end of last season and really hit her stride. She should pick up where she left off and continue into another successful year.”
The coach also mentioned sophomores Clara Gfeller and Meredith Kuntz as others to keep an eye on this year. She indicated they were only a match away from qualifying for State last year at the number two doubles spot. Ade said whether they find themselves back at doubles or possibly playing some singles this year, they both are extremely skilled and capable of doing great things this season.
The Lady Irish open the season on August 31st when they host a quad on the home courts.
Oct. 15/16 at State - TBD
