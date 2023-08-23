Elyssa Frieze returns for 2023 season

Chapman senior Elyssa Frieze returns for 2023 season after being runner-up in Class 4A at State in 2022.

 Reflector-Chronicle File Photo

CHAPMAN – Chapman High School senior Elyssa Frieze is back for final try at claiming a state championship in girls’ tennis for the Chapman Fighting Irish. Frieze heads a list of three Class 4A state qualifiers that return this year.

Seventh year head coach Christal Ade lists Frieze, senior Tanith Elliott and sophomore Avery Baer as team leaders but she said the team is strong throughout the lineup and have the potential to be contenders in every meet they enter.

 

