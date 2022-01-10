MCPHERSON – The Elyria Christian Eagles rallied after being down in the first quarter to get by a shorthanded Solomon Gorillas basketball team 45-37 Friday night in McPherson.
The Gorillas took an 18-14 lead after the first eight minutes only to see Elyria Christian rally with a 11-2 second period output to lead by five 25-20 at the break. The Gorillas, who were short a few starters, could not get over the hump as the Eagles glided to the win.
Junior Makaen Hastings led the Gorillas with 13 points while Spencer Coup added nine and Simon Smith had eight.
Solomon moves to 4-2 on the season.
Scoring
Elyria Christian 45, Solomon 37
Solomon182413 – 37
Elyria1411812 – 45
Solomon (4-2) – Coup 9, Hastings 13, Acosta 5, Baxa 2, Smith 8, Totals: 14 (2) 7-9.
Elyria Christian – Not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.