Ellsworth High School edged out Abilene in team points to take top honors at the Cowboy Invitational Tennis Tournament this week in Abilene. Ellsworth finished with 39 points to 37 points for the Cowboys. Hays High was third with 24 points followed by Chapman 23, Clay Center 21 and Concordia with six.
Chapman’s Ian Wooldrige took top honors in number one singles by winning both matches in pool play and then shutting out his opponent in the finals. Wooldridge defeated Abilene’s Jacobi Robinson 8-1 to begin the day and then followed that up with an 8-1 win over Bricen Benyshek of Concordia.
Abilene’s Carson Hess took second place in number two singles by winning two matches in pool play but then falling 8-3 to tournament winner Anthony Davies of Clay Center.
Hess defeated Chapman’s Derrick Farris-Workman 8-4 to begin the day and then shut down Concordia’s Evan Bombardier 8-0. Before meeting Davies in the finals.
Robinson finished third place in number ones with a 2-1 finish. He battled Clay Center’s Brooks Craig 8-7(9) to end the day.
In doubles action, both Cowboy teams finished second at the meet. The number ones of Jeremiah Bathurst and Marcus Fry defeated Chapman (8-5) and Concordia (8-2) in pool play before falling to Ellsworth (8-0) in the finals. Ellsworth’s Brendan Anderson and Chase Bourbon ran the table winning over Clay Center (8-1), Hays (8-7(4) before defeating the Cowboys in the finals.
Abilene’s number two’s Nathan Schwarz and Drew Jermark defeated Chapman 8-7(5) and Concordia (8-3) in pool play and finished runners-up to Hays’s Kale Schwien and Ken Shaffer 8-3. Chapman’s twos Tyler Cosio and Ethan Hamilton placed fourth.
