Ellsworth High School edged out Abilene in team points to take top honors at the Cowboy Invitational Tennis Tournament this week in Abilene. Ellsworth finished with 39 points to 37 points for the Cowboys. Hays High was third with 24 points followed by Chapman 23, Clay Center 21 and Concordia with six.

Chapman’s Ian Wooldrige took top honors in number one singles by winning both matches in pool play and then shutting out his opponent in the finals. Wooldridge defeated Abilene’s Jacobi Robinson 8-1 to begin the day and then followed that up with an 8-1 win over Bricen Benyshek of Concordia.

 

