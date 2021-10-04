COUNCIL GROVE – Beautiful sunshine and scenery greeted runners at Council Grove Lake and Drew Elliott crossed the finish line in second place to lead the Fighting Irish to fourth place at the Council Grove Cross Country meet Thursday afternoon.
Elliott ran second with a time of 17:05 in the high school boy’s competition. Teammate Chris Falls was 19th at 18:57 while Raymond Johnson ran a season’s best 19:23 for 28th.
Others running for the Irish included:
Levi Gaston (36th, 20:06),
Taryn Hoffman (43rd, 20:29),
Justin Blocker (54th, 21:15)
Travis Leasure (65th, 22:09).
Paisley Jaderborg ran 11th in the high school girls race finishing at 23:42.
Ayden Muniz and Ben Phillips ran in the boys JV run with Muniz earning 23rd at 24:25 and Phillips placing 27th at 24:39.
“The forecast had called for rain, but we had sunshine and beautiful weather,” Chapman head coach Cindy Zumbrunn said.
“Both the high school and middle school runners are doing some great things this season. They are making great progress and it shows in PR’s and achieving goals that they have set for themselves. Some are collecting a bunch of hardware along the way too.”
The middle school competition was ran together combining both 7th and 8th grades in the boys and girls races.
Chapman’s girls placed fourth as a team while the middle school boys earned a plaque for second place.
In the girl’s race, Courtney Adams ran sixth to finish with a PR time of 13:33.
Makenzie hall was 15th at 14:34 and Jade Berry ran 18th with a time of 14:46.
Others included Abbie Whitworth at 33rd with a PR time of 16:04 and Mayson Obermeyer getting a PR time of 17:37 for 45th.
Dereck Klukas ran a personal best 12:26 to garner 6th at 12:26 to lead the Irish boys.
Kaden Hitz ran 8th at 12:38.
Others included:
Ethan Falls (22nd, 13:30),
Cyras Wyma (29th, 13:48),
Donovan Brabender (40th, 14:27),
Charlie Strauss (43rd, 14:42)
Roper Woods (59th, 16:38).
Brabender and Woods set PR’s.
Chapman runs at Ellsworth on Tuesday.
