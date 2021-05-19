CLAY CENTER – Clay Center senior Clara Edwards tossed a two hitter over three innings as the Lady Tigers downed Chapman 15-0 in Class 4A Regional Softball action Tuesday at Clay Center.
Edwards needed just 33 pitches to power the number one seed Tigers to the championship game of the Clay Center Regional Tournament. Edwards gave up singles to Chapman’s Abigail Martinez and Jessie Switzer. She did not walk a batter and struck out five.
Edwards also led off the game with a solo homerun to put the Lady Tigers on the board. She also walked and scored two runs.
Jacey Schurle had three hits for Clay Center and drove in a run. Dani Green and Shelby Siebold had two hits each in the victory.
The Lady Tigers busted 15 hits against Chapman pitching.
Martinez started in the circle for the Lady Irish and she was charged with 13 earned runs on 13 hits. She walked three and struck out one over two innings. Haylee Welsh tossed the final two outs allowing two unearned runs on two hits. She walked two and struck out one.
Clay Center defeated Rose Hill 11-1 in the Championship game to advance to the Class 4A State Tournament.
Chapman ends the season 1-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.