CLAY CENTER – Clay Center All-State pitcher Clara Edwards limited the Abilene Cowgirls to two hits and she struck out 13 on her way to lead the Lady Tigers to an 8-0 win for the undefeated Lady Tigers.
Edwards picked up her sixth win of the season in the circle for the 10-0 Lady Tigers. While she was doing that her teammates scratched out an eight hit 8-0 win over the Cowgirl’s hard luck pitcher Brynna Ade.
Ade pitched well enough for Abilene and actually held the high power offense in check as she was charged with two earned runs in six innings of work. The Abilene senior struck out four and walked three. The Cowgirls were guilty of five fielding errors and with only two hits coming off the bat of Jenna Hayes couldn’t break the shutout that Edwards tossed.
Hayes had a pair of singles and right fielder Hannah Walter walked once to give Abilene three base runners in the game.
Clay Center plated two runs each in the first three innings, primarily due to untimely miscues by the Cowgirl defense. Ade held the Tigers to a single run in the fourth and sixth and set them down in the fifth.
Clay Center’s Schurle had the big bat for the home team as she went four for four at the plate including an RBI triple. Girard also had a triple for the Tigers. Edwards had a pair of hits from her leadoff spot in the batting order.
Edwards threw 87 pitches in the victory for Clay Center and the senior tossed 65 strikes. Ade also threw 65 strikes but it took 107 total pitches to do so.
Abilene scored two runs in the top of the first to take a brief lead in the nightcap. The Lady Tigers, who had played errorless ball in the first game, committed a couple of fielding errors in the top of the inning that aided Abilene in scoring twice to open the contest.
Senior Ashton Roth started in the circle for the Cowgirls and she was charged with eight earned runs on five hits in two and two-thirds innings of work. Roth struggled a little finding the strike zone as she walked four and hit a batter while pitching.
The Lady Tigers pushed three runs across in the bottom of the first to complete the sweep with a 12-2 win.
Roth had a nice game at the plate as she collected two of the Cowgirls four hits in the nightcap. Junior shortstop Emma Wildman and freshman Callie Powell had the other two Cowgirl hits.
Hayes tossed the final out of the third inning for Abilene allowing a run and Ade finished off the contest tossing the final two innings. She was charged with two earned runs on five hits. She struck out one and walked one.
Spielman got the win for Clay Center as she was charged with no earned runs off four hits over six innings. She walked two and struck out four Abilene batters.
Carson went three for three at the dish for the Tigers and she drove in three runs. Weller and Schurle each had a pair of hits for Clay Center and Abilene intentionally walked Edwards three times but she also had a double early in the game. Gorman had a two RBI double for the league leading Tigers.
Clay Center improves to 10-0 and 6-0 in the NCKL standings. They also are currently leading the Class 4A West Division with that 10-0 record. Abilene drops to 2-10 and they are 2-2 in the conference.
The Cowgirls travel to Concordia (3-6) on Tuesday.
