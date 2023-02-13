The Abilene Cowboys wrestling team earned the North Central Kansas League title by way of defeating the Chapman Irish 73-6 in their final home dual of the season.
For Abilene, they accomplished the feat on senior night as wrestlers Eli Schubert, Braden Wilson, Tristan Randles, Christopher McClanahan, Aidan Henely, and cheerleader Gabiela Guillen were all recognized.
Abilene dominated the dual by winning all but one match on the evening, and earning three open weight forfeits throughout the lineup. Chapman’s lone win came in the final head to head matchup of the evening at 215 pounds.
The evening got started with a win at 106 pounds as Gage Taylor won a 7-0 decision for a 3-0 team score lead. The Cowboys then got six consecutive wins by fall as Jayden Krinhop won in the second period at 113 pounds, Lane Hoekman won in the first period at 120 pounds, Christopher McClanahan won in the first period at 126 pounds, Parker Farr won in the third period at 132 pounds, Joseph Welsh won in the first period at 138 pounds, and Pierce Casteel won in the third period at 144 pounds.
With Abilene comfortably leading in the team score 39-0, head coach James Stout had predetermined that regular 144 pounder Tucker Cell would move up a weight class to wrestle Chapman returning state qualifier Justin Wisner-Mclane. The matchup ended up with a Cell major decision by score of 20-4. Braden Wilson then won a 16-0 major decision at 157 pounds to push the team score to 49-0.
Abilene’s final head to head win in the dual would then happen as Triston Randles would win by fall in the second period at 165 pounds. The Cowboys then received two open weight forfeits by Eli Schubert at 175 pounds and Aidan Henely at 190 pounds.
Chapman then earned their only team points in the dual as returning state qualifier Brayden Lexow pinned Hunter Clark at 215 pounds.
Abilene then closed out the team scoring as Gavin Runyon earned an open weight forfeit at 285 pounds to win 73-6.
Comments by head coach James Stout:
“It was a good night for our team.”
“At 106 Gage Taylor has been our spark plug the last few weeks, wrestling better every day. He controlled the match from the start. I am excited for him heading into regional next week.
Jayden Krinhop has been solid for us the last two weeks as well with pins in both the Clay Center and Chapman duals.
Lane Hoekman at 120 is also improving daily and is starting to decisively win matches over kids with better records. Not just tonight but also at Phillipsburg last weeekend.
Christopher McClanahan picked up a pin on his senior night.
Parker Farr is a great athlete and is starting to become more consistent. His match tonight was indicative of his abilities and potential.
Joseph Welsh had little problems with his opponent.
Pierce Casteel filled in at 144 for Tucker who moved up a weight to fill in for Landon Taplin. Both wrestled well. Pierce with a pin and Tucker with a Tech Fall.
Braden Wilson cruised to a victory.
Tristan Randles picked up a pin in a great performance. Eli, Aidan, and Gavin Runyon all picked up forfeits.
We were pleased with the efforts, technique and execution tonight.
Then Clay Center won over Concordia and that helped us out standings wise.
We are pleased with the NCKL Championship. The Kids and assistant coaches deserve all the credit. We work diligently daily and have really improved this season in a lot of areas. Our schedule has been an absolute grinder. This weekend off for the varsity will be very deserved as we head to Regionals in McPherson next Saturday.”
Abilene (ABIL) 73.0 Chapman (CHAP) 6.0
106: Gage Taylor (ABIL) over Levi Willmann (CHAP) (Dec 7-0) 113: Jayden Krinhop (ABIL) over Jeremik Blanks (CHAP) (Fall 3:17) 120: Lane Hoekman (ABIL) over Julius Raygoza (CHAP) (Fall 1:48) 126: Christopher McClanahan (ABIL) over Travis Leasure (CHAP) (Fall 0:45) 132: Parker Farr (ABIL) over Trenton Schreiner (CHAP) (Fall 4:57) 138: Joseph Welsh (ABIL) over Mark Buus (CHAP) (Fall 1:07) 144: Pierce Casteel (ABIL) over Ian Sayers (CHAP) (Fall 4:37) 150: Tucker Cell (ABIL) over Justin Wisner-McLane (CHAP) (TF 20-4 4:49) 157: Braden Wilson (ABIL) over Ryan Clark (CHAP) (TF 16-0 5:04) 165: Tristan Randles (ABIL) over Kaedyn Vanderford (CHAP) (Fall 3:29) 175: Eli Schubert (ABIL) over (CHAP) (For.) 190: Aidan Henely (ABIL) over (CHAP) (For.) 215: Brayden Lexow (CHAP) over Hunter Clark (ABIL) (Fall 1:24) 285: Gavin Runyon (ABIL) over (CHAP) (For.)
