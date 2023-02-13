Abilene wrestling team celebrates their NCKL title

Abilene wrestling team members celebrate their NCKL title following their dual win over Chapman. 

 Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowboys wrestling team earned the North Central Kansas League title by way of defeating the Chapman Irish 73-6 in their final home dual of the season.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.