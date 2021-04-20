Cowboys JV win home quad tournament
Abilene High School’s JV doubles teams stand ready for action in Monday’s JV Meet in Abilene. At left: The #1 team of Jeremiah Bathurst and Marcus Fry went 1-1 to finish in second place. At right: The #2 team of Charlie Hylton and Nathan Schwarz finished third place as an unattached team. They filled in for a team that did not bring both doubles teams to the tournament. The Cowboys finished first as a team with #1 singles, Josie Parks and #2 singles, RJ Vopat both finishing 2-0 for first place. The Cowboys #2 doubles team of Jacobi Robinson and Carson Hess went 3-0 for first place on the day.
