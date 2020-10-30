SOLOMON – Solomon senior Alex Herbel fittingly scored the final touchdown for his high school in his final game in red and white for the Solomon Gorillas. Herbel caught a 36-yard pass from quarterback Spencer Coup with 3:42 remaining but the home team came up just short as the Mustangs prevailed 48-30 Friday night in Solomon.
Herbel caught five passes on the night for 92 yards and a score and he rushed eight times for 64 yards and a five-yard third quarter touchdown for Solomon.
Junior running back Dylan Hynes finished the game with 77 yards on the ground and two touchdowns for the Gorillas. Coup starting at quarterback in the final game for 2020 went 11 of 25 for 138 yards and the touchdown toss to Herbel. Coup ran the ball for 29 yards in the game.
Doniphan West’s Trent Spiker rushed for 118 yards and a pair of scores while completing six of 11 for 130 yards and four scores. Spiker, 6-3, 195 finished his junior campaign for the Mustangs with nine tackles while on defense.
Hynes and Herbel led the Gorillas on the defensive side of the ball along with Lucas Newcomer with six tackles, Jarret Baxa with five and Coup with four.
Doniphan West improved to 4-3 for the year while Solomon ended the season and head coach Mike Kilgore’s first season 4-5.
Solomon should continue to improve and have a good year next season as everyone is expected back for 2020 except Herbel.
