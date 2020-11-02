SOLOMON – Solomon senior Alex Herbel fittingly scored the final touchdown for his high school in his final game in red and white for the Solomon Gorillas. Herbel caught a 36-yard pass from quarterback Spencer Coup with 3:42 remaining but the home team came up just short as the Mustangs prevailed 48-30 Friday night in Solomon.
Herbel caught five passes on the night for 92 yards and a score and he rushed eight times for 64 yards and a five-yard third quarter touchdown for Solomon.
“Alex stepped up and did some exceptional things tonight,” Solomon head coach Mike Kilgore said. “He did some really good things and I only wish the best for him.”
“This year meant everything to me,” Herbel said. “Leading up to this point, all the heart surgery and the year breaking my hand all lead up to this moment and I was blessed to have an injury free season. I had a bunch of young players to lead and I think they stepped up and did a really good job for us. This year meant the world to me getting to this game. I try not to keep an individual count as far as my stats go because it is all about the team.”
Herbel’s plans for the future include going to an undecided yet four-year college where he wants to pursue entrepreneurship. He would also like to play football.
Junior running back Dylan Hynes finished the game with 77 yards on the ground and two touchdowns for the Gorillas. Coup starting at quarterback in the final game for 2020 went 11 of 25 for 138 yards and the touchdown toss to Herbel. Coup ran the ball for 29 yards in the game.
Doniphan West’s Trent Spiker rushed for 118 yards and a pair of scores while completing six of 11 for 130 yards and four scores. Spiker, 6-3, 195, finished his junior campaign for the Mustangs with nine tackles while on defense.
Hynes and Herbel led the Gorillas on the defensive side of the ball along with Lucas Newcomer with six tackles, Jarret Baxa with five and Coup with four.
Doniphan West improved to 4-3 for the year while Solomon ended the season and head coach Mike Kilgore’s first season 4-5.
Solomon should continue to improve and have a good year next season as everyone is expected back for 2020 except Herbel according to coach Kilgore.
“We had to find our identity this year,” Kilgore said. “We slowly did I think. In this game we did a lot of good things and I am super proud of all of our guys and we will be back. We’ll bounce back and we will be fine.”
Scoring Summary
Doniphan West 48, Solomon 30
Doniphan W 12 18 6 12 – 48
Solomon 0 14 8 8 – 30
First Quarter:
DW – 11:41 – Blevins 58 pass from Spiker. (Run failed)
DW – 04:44 – Franken 2 run. (Pass failed)
Second Quarter:
S – 09:05 – Hynes 1 run. (Pass failed)
DW – 08:53 – Blevins 59 return of kick off. (Pass failed)
DW – 06:14 – Simmons 20 pass from Spiker. (Pass failed)
S – 03:52 – Hynes 5 run. (Pass failed)
DW – 00:16 – Blevins 16 pass from Spiker. (Pass failed)
Third Quarter:
S – 03:37 – Herbel 5 run. (Duryea pass from Coup)
DW – 02:26 – Spiker 5 run. (Run failed)
Fourth Quarter:
DW – 04:10 – Smith 30 pass from Spiker. (Run failed)
S – 03:42 – Herbel 36 pass from Coup. (Hynes run)
