Senior Spring Spotlight
Abilene senior Destin Schmidt would have been a four-year letter winner for the Cowboy track team this spring. He competed in mid distance races for Abilene and showed improvement each year according to his coaches.
“Destin was a three-year performer in the 1600M and 800M,” Abilene head coach Steve Simpson said. “Destin improved each year in personal performance. We were really looking forward to his senior year.”
