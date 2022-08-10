The Monday night Demolition Derby concluded the 2022 Central Kansas Free Fair. Youth Power Wheels, and three automobile heats including 80’s and Newer full size cars, mini vans, and Hobo motor swap rounded out the performance.

The Power Wheels seen approximately 15 youngsters participate in a battery powered recreational toy, derby heat

 

