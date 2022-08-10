The Monday night Demolition Derby concluded the 2022 Central Kansas Free Fair. Youth Power Wheels, and three automobile heats including 80’s and Newer full size cars, mini vans, and Hobo motor swap rounded out the performance.
The Power Wheels seen approximately 15 youngsters participate in a battery powered recreational toy, derby heat
Twelve cars entered the 80’s and newer Bonestock class with local Abilene High School student Devan Alvarez finishing in first place, outlasting fellow Abilene High School student Cole Veal .
An action packed Mini Vans heat then followed with 9 participants. Wamego’s Derrick Swearingen won first place outlasting Delphos driver Charlie Finkbiner.
A new classification heat of Hobo Motor Swap rounded out the evening. The participants in the new event, under the rules were allowed to swap motors into another model or style of vehicle. For example, they could run and place a Chevy engine and transmission into a Chrysler automobile body. Six participants entered the heat, with Abilene’s Nick Peterson outlasting Caleb Jamison of Abilene for the win
80’s Newer / Bone sock Results:
1st. Devan Alvarez. $1000
Mad Dog- Colby Reitz. $100
1st. Derrick Swearingen. $600
2nd. Charlie Finkbiner. $400
Mad Dog- Charlie Fibier.$150
Mad Dog- Darren Ammon. $150
1st. Nick Peterson. $1100
3rd. Arden Jennings. $400
Mad Dog- Arden Jennings. $100
