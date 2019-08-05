Team Derby
Sunday’s Demo Derby feature was a Team Derby. There were two heats and then a consolation heat to determine the finalists.
The feature race of the night was the finals of the Team Derby with Billy Grissmore and Joe Hoffer being flagged as the champions.
Winners of the first heat were Kyler Markley and Hunter Picking with the second place team being Rory Sibing and Kyle Bremmer. In the second heat, Jacob Hawk and Bobby Brock took first with Grissmore/Hoffer finishing second. Four other teams were added to the finals from the consolation heat.
In the finals, Grissmore and Hoffer battled Hawk and Brock as shown at left. Grissmore and Hoffer are the blue team with Hawk and Brock in the grey.
