Heavy equipment from Boyd’s Construction of Abilene began the demolition phase of the Abilene Cowboy Stadium project Tuesday morning (May 26) in Abilene. After removing the press box in the late morning hours, workers began the official tear down of the ‘old brick structure’ that was the locker rooms and bleachers for Abilene High School football games.
Erik Homewood, project manager for Mammoth Construction Company, observed from the street as workers from Boyd Construction began the first phase of the demolition. With all the rain in the area during the holiday weekend, the workers will have to let the demo dry out as much as possible before being hauled away. Homewood is hopeful that storms will exit Abilene’s forecast soon.
