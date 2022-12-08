The Abilene Cowboys used a high intensity pressure defense to create havoc against the Rock Creek Mustangs to earn a dominating win 60-33.
Abilene converted several turnovers off of their full court pressure to jump out to a quick 16-9 first quarter lead. Senior Grant Waite would start the trend on the evening by creating a steal and basket to jump start the scoring. The Cowboys offense would then be lead by Triston Cottone’s eight first quarter points, spear headed by a pair of three pointers. Both Weston Rock, and Zach Miller added to the scoring in the quarter by way of Mustangs turnovers.
Abilene extended its lead in the second quarter by scoring 23 points to lead by twenty at half time 39-19. Balanced scoring by six different players was highlighted by a pair of three pointers by Waite and three pointer by Cameron Vinduska.
The momentum would continue into the second half, as the Cowboys lead would extend to twenty five points after the third quarter 52-27. Abilene set offense resulted in a pair of back to back baskets by Stocton Timbrook, and Waite. Vinduska, and Miller would all add baskets in the quarter.
A running clock to close out the game began at the 5:29 mark of the final quarter when Abilene would extend its lead to thirty points to ultimately lead to the 60-33 final.
“ Our defense played so hard tonight. That’s the major reason we won the game tonight “ said head coach Erik Graefe. “Grant Waite was a real difference maker tonight. He hit some shots for us tonight, but his defense was just insane. He creates so much for us on the court that makes it difficult on the other team. Overall everybody had a part tonight. I’m happy about some more balanced scoring. That makes it tougher for defenses to key on just one person. Triston Cottone had another great game, and Cameron Vinduska so far has been a great weapon off the bench.”
Three players scored in double figures for the Cowboys including Cottone with 15, Waite with 12, and Vinduska with 10.
Abilene next gets ready to head to Augusta this Friday.
Abilene: Rock 7, Waite 12, Hargrave 3, Cottone 15, Becker 1, Miller 4, Holloway 2, Timbrook 6, Vinduska 10
Rock Creek: Sturdy 3, Burgess 8, Whitworth 4, Spiller 5, Vinduska 5, Welfringer 4, Zoeller 2, Schneider 2
