Grant Waite scored in double digits

Abilene senior point guard Grant Waite, left, drives to the basket against Rock Creek. Waite scored in double digits with twelve points, and created multiple defensive turnovers to help lead the Cowboys to the victory Tuesday evening.  

 Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowboys used a high intensity pressure defense to create havoc against the Rock Creek Mustangs to earn a dominating win 60-33.  

Abilene converted several turnovers off of their full court pressure to jump out to a quick 16-9 first quarter lead. Senior Grant Waite would start the trend on the evening by creating a steal and basket to jump start the scoring.  The Cowboys offense would then be lead by Triston Cottone’s eight first quarter points, spear headed by a pair of three pointers.    Both Weston Rock, and Zach Miller added to the scoring in the quarter by way of Mustangs turnovers.  

 

