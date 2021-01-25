SALINA – The Abilene Cowgirls had a fun afternoon with a powerful win over Wichita West in the seventh place game of the Salina Invitational Tournament Saturday in Salina.
The Cowgirls came out ready to play and got the lead early in the first quarter and were never challenged as they won going away 49-15 at Lakewood Middle School in Salina.
Abilene continued to play aggressive defensively and that pressure overwhelmed the Wichita school.
“It was fun today,” Abilene head coach Mike Liby said. “Everyone got into play and we had contributions from them all. We came to play today and proved some things to ourselves as a group. We had a better effort today and we took on a challenge that I gave them yesterday.
“With the big lead I finally got to talk to some players on the side to work on some things that they just experienced. I thought each player got a little better today.”
Senior Abi Lillard found her shooting stroke in the Cowgirls’ 32-point second half romp over the Lady Pioneers. Lillard scored 11 of her game high 13 points in the second half to help push the Cowgirls to their second win of the season. Junior Jenna Hayes got Abilene going early in the game with a pair of buckets that gave them a 7-3 first quarter lead.
Junior Grace Randles was active in the paint during the Cowgirls 10-point second quarter with five points and freshman Sammy Stout popped a three and a driving layup to push Abilene to a 17-4 halftime advantage. Randles had all of her six points in the first half during extended playing time off the bench for the Cowgirls. Randles’ first half performance enabled her to start the third quarter along with senior Reagan Ditto, Stout, Alice Bathurst and Lexi Barnes.
“Grace (Randles) has been solid for us in practices,” coach Liby said. “We finally had some minutes for her to get in there and show us some stuff a little bit so hopefully that will be a sign for the future.”
Ditto came on strong in the second half for Abilene as she scored her eight points in the final two quarters. Stout added a fourth quarter trey, as did freshman Zoey Debenham.
Lillard led all scorers with 13, Hayes finished with 9 while Ditto and Stout had eight for the Cowgirls. Wichita senior Brianna Assimoyne led the Pioneers with seven points.
Abilene improved to 2-7 and they will face NCKL opponent Concordia Tuesday night in Abilene before traveling to TMP on Friday.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
Abilene 49, Wichita West 15
Abilene 7 10 14 18 – 49
West 3 1 6 5 - 15
Abilene (2-7) – Ditto 8, Lillard 13, Hayes 9, Randles 6, Liby 2, Stout 8, Debenham 3. Totals: 15 (5) 4-9 49.
Wichita West – Albright 4, Thomas 1, Assimonye 7, Putman 3. Totals: 4 (1) 4-13 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.