Senior Spring Spotlight
Matt Davis was an NCKL medalist in long jump and triple jump for the Abilene Cowboy track team. He just missed qualifying for the state meet with a fifth place finish at regional in 2019.
“Matt had a great season last year and just missed qualifying for state in the long jump and triple jump,” Abilene head coach Steve Simpson said. “He was returning as one of the best jumpers in the NCKL and was a member of our 4x100M relay team.”
