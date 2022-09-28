Results of
Chapman Cross Country at SES
Invitational
7th Girls (2 miles)
13th Cambree Obermeyer 15:50 (season PR)
19th Addalynn Casey 16:54 (season PR)
7th Boys (2 miles)
Bryar Cochran 15:10 (season PR)
8th girls (2 miles)
27th Abbie Whitworth 16:50 (season PR)
8th boys (2 miles)
4th Cael Rowley 13:14 (medal and season PR)
9th Ethan Falls 13:42 (medal and season PR)
20th Slayde Crouse 14:17 (season PR)
24th Roper Woods 14:24 (season PR)
Varsity girls (5K)—7th place as a team out of 8
18th Paisly Jaderborg 22:27 (medal and career PR)
25th Courtney Adams 22:55 (medal and season PR)
31st Jade Beary 23:28 (season PR)
49th Alyssa Calovich 27:09
51st Kinsey Thurlow 27:15
53rd Carly Thurlow 28:02 (season PR)
Varsity boys (5K)—4th place out of 10 teams
5th Drew Elliott 16:58 (medal)
9th Darren Klukas 17:28 (medal and season PR)
29th Chris Falls 18:40 (season PR)
32nd Raymond Johnson 19:04 (season PR)
34th Dereck Klukas 19:22
49th Taryn Hoffman 20:04
JV boys (5K)—4th place out of 7 teams
12th Hunter Taphorn 20:15
15th Ethan Calovich 20:29 (season PR)
21st Justin Blocker 20:46 (career PR)
22nd Kaden Hitz 20:50 (season PR)
27th Travis Leasure 21:15 (season PR)
28th Seth Crouse 21:17
31st Joey Alonzo 21:28 (season PR)
32nd Charlie Strauss 21:35 (season PR)
Abilene Middle School Results:
*AMS had 20 personal records tonight.
7th Grade Girls
(2nd as team)
- Josie Wilson (1st)
- Jade Wilson (2nd)
- Tessa Herrman (12th)
- Lily Gruen (28th)
- Lily Benton (29th)
- Claire Kollhoff (31st)
- Hannah Kirchner (32nd)
- Savannah Havener (36th)
7th Grade Boys
(2nd as team)
- Kolt Becker (5th)
- Kaden Hartman (6th)
- Zane Issitt (12th)
- Dominic Robinson (29th)
- Brogan Woody (37th)
- Jackson Sawyer (39th)
8th Grade Girls
- Rebekah Olson (35th)
- Zoey Schultze (36th)
- KaAnn Baetz (37th)
- Maddilyn Jenne (38th)
8th Grade Boys
(2nd as a team)
- Jake Bartley (2nd)
- Corbin Parson (13th)
- Wyatt Bathurst (17th)
- Kyle Rivers (22nd)
- Kamdyn Affolter (30th)
- Lane Jermark (43rd)
- Ty Cunningham (49th)
Abilene High School Results
AHS Girls Varsity results:
3. Eden Bathurst 20:09
20 Jadence Coyle 22:36
22. Arissa Cathey 22:42
44. Hannah Walter 25:36
52. Reese Jackson 27:58
54. Autumn Robertson 28:21
AHS Boys Varsity results:
7. Triston Cottone 17:09
14. Grant Waite 17:48
24. Dayton Wuthnow 18:12
26. Oscar Espinoza 18:19
38. Jack Hunter 19:38
39. Jensen Woodworth 19:45
AHS Boys JV results:
2. Ethan Gonzales 19:07
7. Zeb Schultze 19:39
10. Ian Crump. 20:08
26. Adam Weishaar 21:15
40. Carson Woodworth 22:12
41. Alex Caceras 22:13
43 Gavin Sykes 22:26
47. Charlie Hylton 23:24
55. Noah Jackson 25:11
57. Hunter Jones 25:17
59. Aiden Henely 25:57
61. Ethan Gustin 26:45
