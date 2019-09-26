Cross Country Results:

Southeast of Saline

Abilene Middle School

7th Boys

Rydge Longenecker, 13th, 14:10.35; Ethan Gonzales, 17th, 14:32.75; Jackson Green, 23rd, 14:57.66; Matthew Zeller, 26th, 15:02.55; Ethan Gustin, 62nd, 20:42.24.

8th Boys

Trevor Tovar, 2nd, 12:17.78; Levi Hager, 4th, 12:33.81; Adam Weishaar, 17th, 13:51.44; Carson Woodworth, 19th, 13:56.12; Maverick Metzger, 31st, 15:01.51; Jack Hunter, 36th, 15:2725; Justin Samsel, 47th, 17:18.39.

7th Girls

Arissa Cathey, 7th, 15:08.18; Riley-Ann Marbut, 32nd, 23:22.49.

8th Girls

Eden Bathurst, 9th, 14:50.06; Abigale Armstrong, 28th, 18:49.74; Ali Brown, 31st, 20:15.83; Taylor Wells, 32nd, 20:22.86; Morgan Cunningham, 35th, 25:44.26.

Chapman Middle School

7th Boys

Drew Elliott, 1st, 12:45.16; Caleb Busse, 29th, 15:25.31.

8th Boys

Kolby Craig, 29th, 14:52.90; Travis Leasure, 38th, 16:02.76.

8th Girls

Emmy Gfeller, 3rd, 13:47.85.

Solomon Middle School

7th Boys

Logan Hammersmith, 21st, 14:50.21; Cooper Carver, 43rd, 16:41.52; Matthias Baxa, 68th, 28:31.86.

7th Girls

Kiera Smith, 1st, 13:44.92; Payton Ballou, 30th, 21:59.90.

High School

Abilene JV Boys

Javin Welsh, 13th, 19:49.87; Toben Schwartz, 15th, 20:04.23; Miqueas Mazo, 29th, 21:49.85; Gavin Sykes, 35th, 22:28.38.

Varsity Boys

Grant Waite, 14th, 17:23.70; Thurman Geissinger, 18th, 17:56.86; Cooper Wuthnow, 38th, 18:55.57; Dayton Wuthnow, 44th, 19:29.97; Max Dunnam, 45th, 19:31.92; Triston Stover, 65th, 21:03.47.

Varsity Girls

Allison Liby, 34th, 26:11.35.

Chapman JV Boys

Levi Gaston, 18th, 20:18.81; Taryn Hoffman, 24th, 21:10.74; Chris Mason, 25th, 21:16.14; Daniel Klukas, 39th, 23:10.49; Vincentt Mowry, 51st, 26:42.48.

Varsity Boys

Jackson Wasylk, 31st, 18:32.91; Eli Winder, 32nd, 18:33.16; Chris Falls, 41st, 19:04.67; Jon Jenkins, 56th, 20:26.84; Tyler Dalke, 57th, 20:29.50; Dalton Obermeyer, 69th, 21:15.66;

Solomon High School

Varsity Boys

Alex Baize, 76th, 23:45.36; Tyler McLaughlin, 82nd, 26:06.95.

Varsity Girls

Aaliyah Smith, 33rd, 26:04.41.

Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.

