High School
Girls Varsity
Taylor Briggs, Chapman, 1st 20:07.10
Bailey Rock, Abilene, 21st, 27.18.28
Alice Bathurst, Abilene, 22nd, 27:24.10
Annie Bathurst, Abilene, 24th, 27:44.14
Allison Liby, Abilene, 28th, 28:32.20
Boys Varsity
Grant Waite, Abilene, 4th, 19:07.17
Aaron Geissinger, Abilene, 7th, 19:27.17
Thurman Geissinger, Abilene, 12th, 19:41.32
Jackson Wasylk, Chapman, 16th, 20:02.29
Eli Winder, Chapman, 18th, 20:09.00
Cooper Wuthnow, Abilene, 28th, 20:36.20
Max Dunnam, Abilene, 30th, 20:47.84
Blaise McVan, Abilene, 31st, 20:50.59
Chris Falls, Chapman, 36th, 20:55.18
Austin Mather, Abilene, 38th, 21:00.20
Dalton Obermeyer, Chapman, 49th, 22:20.28
Tyler Dalke, Chapman, 50th, 22:44.24
Jon Jenkins, Chapman, 58th, 23:48.57
Levi Gaston, Chapman, 59th, 23:50.38
Junior Varsity
Toben Schwarz, Abilene, 10th, 21:59.62
Triston Stover, Abilene, 12th, 22:22.83
Miqueas Mazo, Abilene, 22:30.41
Chris Mason, Chapman, 19th, 22:46.37
Ethan Diercks, Chapman, 22nd, 23:05.10
Taryn Hoffman, Chapman, 23rd, 23:05.46
Gavin Sykes, Abilene, 34th, 24:16.01
Daniel Klukas, Chapman, 48th, 26:00.40
Vincent Mowry, Chapman, 53rd, 29:44.87
Middle School
Mixed 7th Grade 3200M
Drew Elliott, 1st, Chapman 12:47.57; Ariana Cathey, 2nd, Abilene 15:44.25; Rydge Longenecker, 5th, Abilene 14:00.38; Ethan Gonzales, 8th, Abilene 14:16.04; Caleb Busse, 9th, Chapman 14:17.08; Jackson Green, 12th, Abilene 14:52.36; Riley-Ann Marbut, 16th, Abilene 23:07.89; Matthew Zeller, 29th, Abilene 15:55.50; Ethan Gustin, 45th, Abilene 19:48.03.
Mixed 8th Grade 3200M
Trevor Tovar, 1st, Abilene 12:49.84; Emmy Gfeller, 2nd, Chapman 14:33.04; Ashlyn Acevedo, 3rd, Chapman 14:44.49; Eden Bathurst, 4th, Abilene 15:36.15; Levi Hager, 8th, Abilene 13:30.99; Adam Weishaar, 11th, Abilene 13:39.80; Carson Woodworth, 17th, Abilene 14:48.60; Abigale Armstrong, 17th, Abilene 19:45.67; Aly Brown, 19th, Abilene 20:06.39; Morgan Cunningham, 21st, Abilene 24:07.80; Travis Leasure, 23rd, Chapman 15:55.29; Justin Samsel, 30th, Abilene 18:31.58.
