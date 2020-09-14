Cross Country Results:
Abilene at Holton
High School
JV Boys (5K)
Triston Cottone, 1st 20:48.85
Carson Woodworth, 7th 22:41.93
Gavin Sykes, 8th 22:52.24
Jack Hunter, 12th 23:03.52
Kellen Signer, 30th 24:59.30
Charlie Hylton, 33rd 25:22.58
Aidan Henely, 44th 28:02.30
Varsity (5K)
Trevar Tovar, 24th 20:13.12
Levi Hager, 29th 20:38.59
Thurman Geissinger, 31st 20:48.52
Dayton Wuthnow, 36th 21:08.06
Toben Schwartz, 58th 22:46.56
Miqueas Mazo, 64th 23:38.43
Girls Varsity (5K)
Eden Bathurst, 4th 23:41.12
Aelyn Aravelo-Pecina, 35th 28:00.40
Allison Liby, 41st 28:21.15
Alice Bathurst, 44th 29:14.29
Middle School
8th Grade Girls (3200M)
Arissa Cathey, 2nd 14:24.15
7th Grade Girls (1600M)
Lydia Lahr, 14th 19:16.49
Leah Scherberer, 17th 19:58.91
7th Grade Boys (1600M)
Waylonn Cruce, 7th
Kakob Berkman, 17th
8th Grade Boys (3200M)
Jackson Green, 4th 13:25.12
Ethan Gonzales, 7th 13:45.59
Nathan Jackson, 25th 17:54.50
Ethan Gustin, 30th 20:57.79
