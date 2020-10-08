Cross Country Results: Abilene at Ellsworth
High School
Girls Varsity 5K
Eden Bathurst, 5th 24:15.11
Bailey Rock, 10th 25:33.38
Aeilyn Arevalo-Pecino, 24th 30:22.29
Alice Bathurst, 31st 34:30.03
Boys Varsity – 5K
Grant Waite, 9th 19:56.70
Levi Hager, 23rd 20:59.00
Toben Schwarz, 36th 23:03.37
Triston Cottone, 40th 24:28.03
Dayton Wuthnow, 42nd 24:41.26
Trevor Tovar, 45th 25:55.74
Thurman Geissinger, 46th 25:57.73
Team Scores:
Smoky Valley 17, Hesston 65, Ell-Saline 85, Minneapolis 108, Abilene 120 and Ellsworth 130.
Boys JV – 5K
Jack Hunter, 7th 25:04.60
Gavin Sykes, 8th 25:25.93
Charlie Hylton, 10th 26:09.08
Miqueas Mazo, 12th 26:39.92
Kellon Signer, 17th 30:45.57
Matt Walter, 19th 32:02.92
Team Scores:
Smoky Valley 25, Abilene 31
Middle School
7th Girls (2 miles)
Autumn Day, 13th 22:04.53
Leah Scherberger, 16th 23:53.92
7th Boys (2 miles)
Waylon Cruce, 17th 23:14.27
8th Girls (2 miles)
Arissa Cathey, 4th 16:28.91
8th Boys (2 miles)
Ethan Gonzales, 10th 15:37.69
Nathan Jackson, 27th 21:46.53
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.