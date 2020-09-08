CHAPMAN – On the strength of the doubles teams going undefeated, the Abilene Cowgirls edged out host Chapman to win the Chapman Quad tennis tournament Thursday afternoon.
“It was good to bounce back today with some wins after our tough first meet,” Abilene head coach Megan Berry said. “While we still have lots to work on, I thought all of the girls played pretty well and took care of business.”
The number one team of Abi Lillard and Maddie Beswick mastered their way through the meet by only dropping three games on the day. The Abilene pair beat Claire Wohler/Page Nelson from Wamego to open the meet. Next they shut down a team of Anya Nryan/Nicole Blocker of Chapman playing for Concordia 6-0.
The Cowgirls met up with Chapman’s number ones Chelsey Armbruster and Grace Mosher to win 6-1 and remained undefeated to win the first place medals.
In the number twos, Abilene’s Bella Sims and Maggie Gillispie went 3-0 with wins over Wamego and two teams from Chapman. Sims/Gillispie began the day with a 6-4 win over Wamego’s Brittnay Crubel and Jocelyn Stewart. Next they defeated Ally Johnson/Jewell Williams 6-0 filling in for Concordia. In the third match, the Abilene duo defeated Chapman’s Della Hattenback and Jessica Dickinson 6-2 for the title.
“Our number twos are working really hard to tighten up their play and the ones did a nice job today only dropping three total games,”
In singles, Abilene’s Allie Cross went 2-1 to finish second. She opened with a 6-2 win over Sarah Jones from Wamego. Cross then defeated Concordia’s Riley McMillan by the same 6-2 score. In the championship, Cross fell to Chapman freshman Elyssa Frieze 6-0.
Abilene senior Matigan Kobiskie also went 2-1 in her round to finish second to Chapman’s Sophie Jones. Kobiske opened with a 6-4 win over Rebekah Jones of Wamego before shutting down Concordia’s Lacie Duvall 6-0. In the finals, Chapman’s Sophie Jones battled Kobiskie for a 6-2 decision.
“Matigan is really improving quickly which is fun to see,” Berry said. “And Allie had two good wins on the day.”
The Cowgirls earned first place with 25 team points and Chapman was second with 21. Wamego finished third at 6 and Concordia had three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.