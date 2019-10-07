The Abilene Cowgirl freshman and junior varsity volleyball teams won their respective tournaments Saturday in Abilene.
While it was raining outside on the cool Saturday morning, the Cowgirls were raining points inside the Abilene gym as they swept the competition in the two brackets.
The freshman team defeated Hays High School in the championship after winning its pool play with victories over Concordia, Council Grove and Rossville.
They then advanced to the semifinals with wins over NCKL league foe Wamego and the right to play in the finals.
The JV squad won its pool play over Junction City and Marysville.
They met up with Smoky Valley in the semifinals and won in three sets.
The championship match was against Thomas Moore-Prep of Hays with the Cowgirls winning 25-14, 25-14.
Volleyball
Results:
Abilene 9/C VB
Tournament
Pool A
Abilene defeats Concordia 25-12, 25-6
Abilene defeats Council Grove 25-5, 25-13
Abilene defeats Rossville 25-7, 25-8
Concordia defeats Council Grove 25-17, 25-15
Concordia defeats Rossville 25-19, 25-19
Rossville defeats Council Grove 25-8, 23-25, 15-10
Pool B
Hillsboro defeats Chapman 19-25, 26-24, 15-10
Hays defeats Chapman 25-9, 25-12
Wamego defeats Chapman 25-21, 25-23
Hays defeats Hillsboro 25-13, 25-7
Wamego defeats Hillsboro 21-25, 25-19, 15-13
Hays defeats Wamego 25-14, 25-9
Semifinals
Abilene defeats Wamego 25-15, 25-8
Hays defeats Concordia 25-11, 25-16
Consolation
Wamego defeats Concordia 25-22, 25-22
Championship
Abilene defeats Hays 25-7, 25-16
Abilene JV VB
Tournament
Pool A
Abilene defeats Junction City 25-10, 25-10
Riley County defeats Marysville 25-10, 21-25, 15-11
Abilene defeats Marysville 25-12, 25-13
Riley County defeats Junction City 25-18, 25-8
Marysville defeats Junction City 21-25, 25-18, 15-9
Pool B
Smoky Valley defeats Chapman 25-20, 25-10
TMP defeats Council Grove 25-19, 25-19
TMP defeats Smoky Valley 25-15, 20-25, 15-11
Chapman defeats Council Grove 25-23, 17-25, 15-11
Smoky Valley defeats Council Grove 25-15, 25-16
TMP defeats Chapman 25-17, 13-25, 15-7
Semi-finals
Abilene defeats Smoky Valley 25-15, 19-25, 15-10
TMP defeats Riley County 25-17, 13-25, 15-7
Consolation
Riley County defeats Smoky Valley 25-20, 25-21
Championship
Abilene defeats TMP 25-14, 25-14
