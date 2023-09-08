The Abilene Cowgirl volleyball team split matches with NCKL foe Clay Center Tuesday in Abilene. The Cowgirls took the opening match 25-21, 25-15 before struggling in the second match 20-25, 25-19, 15-25.

Abilene got off to a slow start in the opening set of the first match according to head coach Jade Koch, but were able to turn it around in the second set for a decisive win. Koch was pleased with the communication and the execution the attackers did to fill the holes on the floor.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.