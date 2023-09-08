The Abilene Cowgirl volleyball team split matches with NCKL foe Clay Center Tuesday in Abilene. The Cowgirls took the opening match 25-21, 25-15 before struggling in the second match 20-25, 25-19, 15-25.
Abilene got off to a slow start in the opening set of the first match according to head coach Jade Koch, but were able to turn it around in the second set for a decisive win. Koch was pleased with the communication and the execution the attackers did to fill the holes on the floor.
In the second match, Clay Center came out the aggressor and the Cowgirls struggled with disconnects between sets and hitters.
“Our hitters struggled to hit the ball in bounds and struggled finding a hole,” Koch said. “We had some great swings, but they were right to a defender. Losing when you are out played is a hard pill to swallow. We let one error turn into three and let our errors affect our attitudes. It is early enough in the season for the girls to take the loss and learn from it and then make sure it drives us to do better next time.”
Coach Koch said she was pleased with the play of Jentree McGivney, Reese McCullough and Zoey Debenham on the back row in the second set.
Claira Dannefer had 10 kills in the first match for Abilene while Callie Powell and Renatta Heintz had seven each. Heintz, Powell and Kambree Bryson had aces on serve. In the second match Heintz led with nine kills with Dannefer having six. McCullough and McGivney had aces.
The Cowgirl junior varsity team continued to stay focused and play as a team as they won both matches against the Tigers. Abilene won 26-24, 25-11, 25-14, and 25-8. The C team split as they dropped the opener in three sets 25-16, 15-25, 12-15 before coming back to take the second match 25-12, 25-22.
The Cowgirl varsity dropped to 3-2 on the year and will play at Southeast of Saline Tournament this weekend.
