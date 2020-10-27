CLAY CENTER – Fighting to the very end of each set, the Abilene Cowgirls couldn’t get the ball to drop in bounds during the opening round of the Class 4A Sub-State volleyball tournament at Clay Center Saturday afternoon.
The Cowgirls were familiar with the other three opponents at the Tiger Den as Chapman, Clay Center and Concordia are all members of the North Central Kansas League along with Abilene. The Cowgirls had played each of these teams during the reshuffled season of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saturday, the Cowgirls were the three seed and matched off against the two seed Concordia Panthers. Abilene had defeated Concordia earlier in the year at the Cowgirl Quad to open the year.
Concordia saw Abilene open both sets with the first points scored only to struggle early and watch the Lady Panthers get as much as a 10-point lead before the Cowgirls came storming back to tie and take the lead. But the last point in each set fell in the favor of the Panthers. Concordia won the opening set 25-23 and then rallied for a 27-25 win to seal the match.
“The girls are fighters, they never gave up, they fought back,” Abilene head coach Jade Koch said. “I just wished we didn’t have to fight back every game. But we did that all year. We would like to have eight points back of the game back and obviously things would have been different. I am proud of them for not giving up.”
Abilene lead 2-0 in the opener before Concordia took advantage of some solid shots and unforced errors by the Cowgirls to go up 14-7 midway through the set. Junior Jenna Hayes slammed back-to-back kills to get the Cowgirls on a roll and pull within four at 13-17.
Concordia senior Chloe Conway took control for the Panthers at that point and rattled three kills and an ace to propel her team to a 24-18 advantage. Abilene senior Autumn Fitzgeralds rallied her troops as the Cowgirls rattled off five straight points to pull within one at 23-24. Senior Reagan Ditto had a kill shot from mid net followed by a scoring block by juniors Emma Wildman and Hayes. Freshman Claira Dannefer slammed home a kill down the right side line and Hayes rung up two more kills as the Cowgirls charged back.
Concordia dashed the Cowgirls hopes of a comeback win with a ringing ace to end the first set.
In the second set, the two teams battled back and forth until Concordia pulled away with a 9-5 lead that would extend to a 17-7 advantage. Fitzgeralds then got a shot to fall followed by a Hayes pair of kills, a mid net slam by Wildman and another point by Fitzgeralds to draw the Cowgirls within four at 16-20.
Following a Concordia time out, Wildman launched a kill shot and then consecutive points from Fitzgeralds and a block for a point by freshman Callie Powell with help from Fitzgeralds brought the Cowgirls even at 21 to 21.
Concordia called another time out and Powell gave Abilene the lead 22-21. The two teams battled to the very end as the lead changed two more times with Wildman giving the Cowgirls a 25-24 advantage. But, Abilene dreams ended there as Concordia scored the next three points in a row for the 27-25 match win.
The loss to Concordia brought the Cowgirl season to an end and it also ended the careers of seniors Ditto, Fitzgeralds, Ashton Roth and Brynna Ade.
“We got really good leadership from Autumn and Ashton today,” Koch said. “Joy Clemence did a really nice job today on our back row. She is leading the NCKL in digs and she is where she needs to be at the right moments for us. Our success starts with a strong back row. They have been really solid throughout the year.”
Concordia matched up against the overall number one seed Clay Center Lady Tigers in the championship match. Clay Center defeated Chapman 25-4, 25-19 in the opening match and then won the sub-state with a 25-9, 25-13 win over Concordia.
Clay Center will host McPherson in quarterfinal play today with the winner advancing to the Class 4A State Tournament Friday in Hutchinson.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
