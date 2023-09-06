The Abilene Cowgirls volleyball opened their season by hosting their home quad against Concordia, Smoky Valley, and Thomas Moore Prep.
The Cowgirls opened their play by defeating Concordia 2 games to 1. Abilene fell in their opening game 12-25, but rebounded for two straight games 25-16, and 25-21.
In their second match, the Cowgirls squared off against a very strong Smoky Valley team, and fell 2 games to 1. Smoky Valley would win the first game 25-20, and Abilene then played a very solid second game, and outlasted the Lady Vikings in a game that went into extra points for the 28-26 win. Smoky Valley then controlled the final game to secure the match with a 25-16 victory.
The Cowgirls then finished the evening by defeating Thomas Moore Prep in two straight games 25-22, and 25-16 to win their final match of the evening.
Head coach Jade Koch commented: “ The girls worked through some nerves in the first set against Concordia and struggled to adjust to a few line up changes. Concordia was the better team that first set and they covered the floor extremely well. We had some good swings, but Concordia dug them up.”
“In the second set things turned around for us with the help of Claira and Callie on the front row,” Koch said. “Claira Dannefer contributed with two kills and Callie Powell had four, giving Sammy 6/7 assists for that set. In their third set, Callie led the team with six kills and Claira had three. The team handled the first loss extremely well, brushed it off quickly, and stepped onto the court for set two with confidence that they were going to take over the match.”
“In our match against Smoky Valley, it was a tight battle and even though we ended with a loss, I was extremely proud of the girls and their efforts and thought that up until the last 4 points of the match, they competed well through out. Renatta Heintz was the stand out player in this match with 12 kills. Callie had six, Claira had five, Makenna Stover had two, and Kambree Bryson had one.”
“Despite having a shaky start in set one with TMP, the girls dug themselves out of a hole and finally took the lead at 22-21. Claira and Renatta both dominated on the front row. Claira led the team with 10 kills and Renatta had nine kills. Callie was consistent once again with six kills. Kambree Bryson had three and Makenna Stover had one.”
“All 10 players contributed to the success of the team tonight. Sammy Stout was smart with setting choices she was making. Our passing got better as the night went on and that opened up more opportunities for our hitters to connect with Sammy. Jentree McGivney, Zoey Debenham, and Reese McCullough were quick on their toes and had some really great saves. They shared the responsibilities of the back row well.”
“Renatta Heintz and Callie Powell were not only threats on the front row, but they did extremely well on the back row as well. Both players have evolved so well and have done a better job of reading the defense on the other side of the court. They were consistent, strong, and hard to defend and both were game changers in our matches tonight.”
“Claira Dannefer had 21 kills for the night and led the team with blocks and block touches. But the energy and positivity she brings to the court is unmatched. She offers encouragement regardless of the score. Kambree Bryson does not lead the team in kills, but she does make the defense scramble and has a consistent swing. She leads the team in service accuracy and has one of the best serve receive percentages on the team. Makenna Stover stepped up and made some big plays on the right side. Blair Adams came through for the team with some accurate serves at the end of some tight sets,” coach Koch added.
Smoky Valley:
Claira Dannefer: 4 blocks, and 6 kills:
Renatta Heintz: 12 kills, 6 digs:
Callie Powell: 8 kills, 2 aces, 2 assists, and 13 digs
Reese McCullough:8 digs and 1 ace
Makenna Stover 2 kills and 1 block
Sammy Stout: 10 digs, 23 assists
Kambree Bryson:6 digs, 1 kill and 1 assist
TMP:
Claira Dannefer: 9 kills
Renatta Heintz:9 kills, 7 digs
Callie Powell :7 digs, 1 ace, 5 kills
Kambree Bryson :3 kills, 2 blocks
Reese McCullough:5 digs
Zoey Debenham:2 digs
Sammy Stout:26 assists
Concordia:
No Stats
