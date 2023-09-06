Callie Powell, Kambree Bryson combined to make a block

Abilene’s Callie Powell (#12, and Kambree Bryson ((#6) combined to make a block against Concordia.  

 Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowgirls volleyball opened their season by hosting their home quad against Concordia, Smoky Valley, and Thomas Moore Prep. 

The Cowgirls opened their play by defeating Concordia 2 games to 1.  Abilene fell in their opening game 12-25, but rebounded for two straight games 25-16, and 25-21.  

 

