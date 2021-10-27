The Abilene Cowgirls fell just one match short of qualifying for the State Tournament, by losing in the Sub State Championship match to McPherson 25–22 and 25-18
Results and Comments from Head Coach Jade Koch: We lost in the Championship to McPherson (The #1 4A ranked team in 4A according to Maxpreps, but the #2 team in the Western 4A Substate: 25-22 and 25-18.
We beat El Dorado in the semi-finals: 25-15 and 25-15. In our sets Emma Wildman and Callie Powell led the team with kills and hitting efficiency. Emma had 9 kills out of 20 for a hitting efficiency of .400, and Callie had 7 kills out of 15 for a hitting efficiency of .400 as well. Callie also had 3 aces and had some great digs on the back row.
I was so disappointed that the girls were not able to make it to state, because they deserved it. They played their hearts out and left everything on the court, and I have never seen them look so good. Joy Clemence and Emma Wildman both had the best matches of their careers. Against McPherson, Emma hit a .611 with 11 kills out of 18 attempts and 0 hitting errors. She also had 2 serving aces and Joy had 12 total digs for the match and was all over the court keeping the ball alive. Tessa Bender was also all over the back row and earned 8 digs in the match. Taya Hoerner did a great job moving the ball and had 18 assists for the match.
It was unfortunate that we had such a tough draw when it came to substates. This team would have done so well at state. McPherson is a tough team and we competed through out the entire match and made them work for every point. These girls had an extremely tough schedule this season. Out of our 14 losses, 8 were to teams who qualified for state this year. These girls had so much fight in them and I am extremely happy with their season. They piqued at the right moment at substate and were such a blast to watch and coach. This has been the epitome of a team effort to get as far as these girls did. Every player did her part for the team on Saturday. Our bench was explosive and encouraging, our passers read the ball wall and kept the ball off the floor, the sets were spread out across the net, and the hitters found holes. Our four seniors: Jenna Hayes, Emma Wildman, Joy Clemence, and Taya Hoerner did an outstanding job leading their teammates this season and modeling hard work and perseverance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.