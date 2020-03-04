WAMEGO – Coaches have said forever that defense wins championships. The Abilene Cowgirls pulled off probably the biggest upset of the night Tuesday as it used a smothering 3-2 zone defense to shut down a potent Wamego Lady Raider offense 32-19 in Class 4A girls sub-state action.
Abilene (6-15) the 14th seed in the 4A West Division smothered the number three seed Red Raiders (16-5) on their home court. Wamego had gone undefeated on its home court this season and had beaten the Cowgirls soundly in the first meeting of the North Central Kansas League rivals.
Abilene trailed briefly to open the game after Wamego senior Maci Beachler took the opening tip possession in for a quick layup for the home team. Abilene senior Beth Holmes led a determined group of Cowgirls with eight first quarter points to go up 8-3 after one.
Abilene senior Jade Vopat swished two-second quarter treys and sophomore Jenna Hayes hit three of four from the line and the Cowgirls took a 17-8 halftime lead to the break.
“Our girls have really been working on defense throughout the year,” Abilene head coach Mike Liby said. “Two days ago we really started working on something to shut Wamego down. When we got together on Friday, we really focused on defense and everyone that played tonight contributed on defense. We won this game tonight based on that. It was a great performance by all the girls tonight. We just battled through everything.”
“We started switching up on defense because they are so fast,” Holmes said. “We don’t have the most speed so we knew we had to stay up on defense and then not get down even when they hit some shots. We stretched the lead to keep out in front and that really helped us. Our defense was awesome tonight.”
Wamego had one of the best NCKL scoring offenses all season but the Cowgirl defense held them in check on this night. Abilene also led on the rebounding front as junior Abi Lillard and Holmes both grabbed seven to lead the Cowgirls. Lillard had three big offensive rebounds late in the game that were key for the victory. Vopat added five boards and Hayes had four.
“Abi had some great free-throw rebounds at the end of the game,” Liby said. “We’ll take those as it kept the clock running and was key for us.”
“It means so much to win this game,” Lillard said. “We went into it with nothing to lose and I think that helped to boost our confidence and we knew we could get them.”
After Wamego drew within five to end the third quarter 15-20, the Cowgirls got offensive production from Hayes in the fourth quarter to increase the lead and seal the win. Hayes had nine of the 12 Cowgirl fourth quarter points. Hayes hit back-to-back buckets in the fourth that pushed Abilene back to a 10-point lead with 4:42 left in the game. Following back-to-back timeouts, one by each team, Lillard got a key shot under the basket to push Abilene ahead by 12.
Hayes and sophomore Joy Clemence went to the free-throw line to sink five of seven as Abilene continued to pull away for the 32-19 final. Hayes finished by sinking seven of nine at the line in the game.
‘The free throws were big,” Hayes said. “I had confidence in myself and my team was behind me the entire time. They just fell in.”
Hayes led all scorers with 12 points and Holmes added 11. Vopat finished with six. Wamego junior Toree Hoobler led the Lady Raiders with eight points. Wamego shot a woeful 17 percent from the floor in the game as they went eight for 45 and only two of 22 from three-point range.
Abilene advances to take on co-NCKL champion Clay Center in the sub-state finals Friday night at 7 p.m. in Clay Center. The Lady Tigers defeated Pratt 50-36 Tuesday night.
Scoring Summary:
Abilene 32, Wamego 19
Abilene 8 9 3 12 – 32
Wamego 3 5 7 4 – 19
Abilene (6-15) – Holmes 11, Vopat 6, Lillard 2, Hayes 12, Clemence 1. Totals: 3 (6) 8-13 32.
Wamego (16-5) – Billings 1, Donnelly 2, Alexander 4, Hoobler 8, Beachler 2, Hammon 2. Totals: 6 (2) 1-5 19.
