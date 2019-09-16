LINDSBORG – Playing solid tennis enabled the improving Abilene Cowgirl tennis team to Hesston for second place at the Smoky Valley Invitational Tournament Thursday.
“Smoky Valley puts on a tough tournament,” Abilene head coach Megan Berry said. “With all our entries placing in the top half it was a strong showing for the Cowgirls. Everyone won their first round which is always important in bracket play.”
The teams entered were Smoky Valley, Hesston, Hutch Trinity Catholic, Central Plains, Hillsboro, Chapman, Ellsworth and Abilene.
In singles action, Abilene senior Shiann Olberding placed third after a strong showing finishing 3-1. Olberding opened with an 8-1 win over Hayley Hughes of Trinity Catholic. She then proceeded to shut out Chris Wolf of Smoky Valley 8-0. In her third match, Olberding met up with a Class 3-2-1A state medalist in Halle Krehbiel of Hesston. Krehbiel won the match 8-3. Finally, Olberding won 8-2 over Isabelle Wright of Smoky Valley for third place.
“Shiann played strong to the finish third, only losing to Krehbiel of Hesston who finished fourth last year at 3-2-1A State,” Berry said.
Sophomore Allie Cross finished eighth in the combined singles bracket. Cross won her opening match 8-2 over Rachel Sebesta of Ellsworth. She then fell 0-8 to Hesston’s Krehbiel and 2-8 to Wolf of Smoky Valley. In her final match, Cross fell 4-8 to Stephanie Soukup of Ellsworth.
In doubles play, Maggie Beswick and Maddie Gillispie placed fourth overall. They opened with an 8-3 win over B. Boles/M. Martin of Hesston. Next they defeated Central Plain’s Hammeke/Metro 8-7(3). The next two rounds saw Hesston’s M. Martin/M. Unruh win 8-6 and Ellsworth’s Talbot/Cunningham won 8-3.
“Maggie and Maddie had a fantastic day of doubles and found themselves in some pretty exciting matches,” Berry said.
Abilene’s other doubles team of Abi Lillard and Bella Sims placed eighth by going 1-3. They opened with an 8-1 win over Trinity Catholic’s Flores/Khokhar. Next they battled Ellsworth’s Talbot/Cunningham 4-8 before nearly defeating Ellsworth’s Windhoz/Hasse 7-8 (4). Finally, Smoky Valley’s McMillan/Jones won 8-5 over the Abilene pair.
“All the girls are improving and we’re excited to have some time to really fine tune things before Saturday’s meet at Clay Center on the 21st,” Berry said.
